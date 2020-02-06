PART III: Help finally finish the mailing for Slingshot issue #131 -- the end is in sight -- drop by for an hour or 6 hours anytime between 3 pm and 9 pm. Meet new people and listen to old, old music. It is more fun than it sounds.



Work CONTINUES on mailing 12,000 copies to all 50 US states and about 20 countries. Help process and answer the hundreds of letters Slingshot gets from Prisoners.



Slingshot is a radical independent newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.

