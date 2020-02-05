From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|The ONE PERCENT against BERNIE
|Thursday February 27
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Panel Discussion
|James L Cowan
Community Room, Park Branch Library
1833 Page Street, San Francisco 94117
Progressive Democrats of America-San Francisco and PDA-CA present a free public forum:
It was to be expected. With the success of Bernie Sanders’s campaign, the 1 percent has gotten scared, and the long knives are showing themselves in both the corporate media and the Democratic Party establishment.
Where do the attacks on Bernie come from, and what do they look like? At our February Forum, our panel of activists and journalists will provide us with detailed information to strengthen our campaign efforts.
SPEAKERS:
Chris Cook, Author and investigative journalist, will analyze media reporting and the Democratic Party.
Alan Minsky, Executive Director of Progressive Democrats of America, will focus on Bernie’s fight against the 1 percent.
Amar Shergill, Chair of the California Democratic Progressive Caucus, will explore how the CA Democratic Party will try to undercut Bernie in the Primary.
David Talbot, Author and journalist, will explain corporate media’s efforts to derail Bernie during past years and in the current Primary.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/PDASanFrancisco/
