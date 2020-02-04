top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism
SF City Hall Speakout To Demand $2.7 M To Restore 300 Classes At SF Community College
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Feb 4th, 2020 10:34 PM
A rally was held at San Francisco City Hall to support $2.7 million for the re-institution of 300 classes that have canceled by the chancellor Mark Rocha with the support of the CCSF Board of Trustees
frei_kate_heat._sf_city_college_bos_sf_city_hall2-4-20.jpg
San Francisco City College Students, Faculty and community members as well as SF Supervisor Shamann Walton spoke out in front of San Francisco City Hall on 2/4/20 to support the $2.7 million appropriation by the City and County of San Francisco to restore 300 classes that have been canceled by CCSF Chancellor Mark Rocha.

Seven Supervisors have supported the legislation but it requires 8 to become veto proof by SF Mayor London Breed who has said opposes the appropriation.

The speakout was called by the Higher Education Action Team HEAT had students from CCSF, faculty from AFT 2121 and also a faculty member and Executive Board member from Peralta Community College.

The California State Legislature has passed bills supported by the Lumina Foundation and ALEC to corporatize Community Colleges and punishing community colleges if working class students do not graduate within 2 years.

Additionally CCSF Chancellor Mark Rocha and Supervisor Mandelman are supporting the privatization of the college by selling off additional campuses to supposedly solve the budget crisis.

Additional media:
Stop The Cuts! Hundreds of CCSF Students & Faculty Protest 300 Class Cuts AT BOT Meet-SF & CA Demos Lead The Attack On Public Education
https://youtu.be/7ohpgRD_cOg

Stop The Cuts! Hundreds of CCSF Students & Faculty Protest 300 Class Cuts AT BOT Meet-
SF & CA Demos Lead The Attack On Public Education
https://youtu.be/7ohpgRD_cOg

Are Community Colleges Meant Mainly to Crank Out Workers for Business? ALEC Lumina In CA
https://patch.com/california/lamesa/teachers-union-blasts

A Key (State) to Completion of Privatization
https://www.insidehighered.com/news/2017/08/04/california-embraces-completion-agenda-while-foundations-play-bigger-role

A Teachers Union Against Itself
Organized Labor and the Crisis at City College of San Francisco
https://monthlyreview.org/2017/04/01/a-teachers-union-against-itself/

Accreditation struggle at City College of San Francisco
https://newpol.org/accreditation-struggle-city-college-san-francisco-guest-blog-rick-baum/

Skyline College, SLO’s, the ACCJC and Accreditation:
The Privatization of California Community Colleges
http://www.upwa.info/documents/Privatization-wright.htm

Public Education, Privatization, Corruption And The Destruction Of Our Schools
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_eu5u70tTE

Capitalism, The Privatization & Destruction Of Community Colleges
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B39kEcNM_ZY&t=11s

ALEC, Lumina & The Downsizing & Corporatization of City College of San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GvPorcnRIs&feature=youtu.be

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/55hE2tm1nfE
§CCSF Student Wynd Spoke At Rally
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Feb 4th, 2020 10:34 PM
sm_img_9458.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Wynd, a student at CCSF spoke in favor of the money to restart the classes.
https://youtu.be/55hE2tm1nfE
§London Breed Supporting Billionaire Michael Bloomberg
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Feb 4th, 2020 10:34 PM
breed_london_michael_bloomberg.jpeg
SF Mayor London Breed is supporting billionaire Michael Bloomberg for president but is opposed to spending $2.7 million to restore 300 classes at San Francisco Community College.
https://youtu.be/55hE2tm1nfE
§Billionaires Growing While Public Education Is Being Destroyed
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Feb 4th, 2020 10:34 PM
sm_billionairs.jpeg
original image (641x637)
While the number of billionaires is growing public education is being destroyed in San Francisco and California.
https://youtu.be/55hE2tm1nfE
§Supervisor Mandelman and His Aid Tom Temprano
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Feb 4th, 2020 10:34 PM
mandelman_temprano.jpeg
Supervisor Mandelman who is a non-profit development lawyer and his aid Tom Temprano who is on the CCSF Board of Trustees are both opposed to the city funding $2.7 million to restore the classes. Mandelman also wants SF City College to solve the budget crisis by selling off more campuses to developers.
https://youtu.be/55hE2tm1nfE
§Billionaires Profit While Students and Teachers Get Shut Down
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Feb 4th, 2020 10:34 PM
sm_img_9494.jpg
original image (3024x3024)
San Francisco which is one of the richest and wealthiest cities in the world is shutting down more and more of City college and selling it off to developers and speculators.
https://youtu.be/55hE2tm1nfE
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 622.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code