



Protest of Impeachment Cover-up



WHEN: Wednesday, February 05, 2020 @ 4:30 PM - 6 PM



WHERE: Santa Rosa Courthouse, 4th Street and Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa , CA 95404



Trump’s enablers in Congress led by Mitch McConnell are about to acquit our lawless president. This was never a trial. It’s a cover-up.



This Wednesday, please join us in Courthouse Square, like hundreds of thousands of Americans we will mobilize with a simple demand: Reject The Cover-up, Demand Fair Elections, Resist Government Corruption!



Democracy will not save itself. Together, we’ll demand:



Accountability -- Trump and the Senators and members of Congress who voted to cover up his crimes will be held accountable by their constituents.



Democracy -- Now more than ever, we need to ensure a free and fair election in 2020, which means real election security reform and and end to voter suppression.



Reform -- Like after Watergate, we demand structural reforms to end the corruption and abuses of power that allowed Donald Trump’s criminal behavior in the first place.



It’s up to us to mobilize like never before -- and ensure that this dark moment in our nation’s history is followed by an unprecedented level of civic action.



Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 4th, 2020 6:53 PM