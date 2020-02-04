KPFA Radio 94.1 FM and Democracy at Work present:



RICHARD D. WOLFF

Understanding Socialism

With Sabrina Jacobs



"Richard Wolff's book is the best accessible and reliable treatment we have of what socialism is, was, and should be." - Cornel West



A blend of history, analysis, and theory, Understanding Socialism is an honest and approachable text that knocks down false narratives, confronts failures and the challenges of various socialist experiments throughout history, and offers a path to a new socialism based on workplace democracy. The crises of global capitalism (inequality, instability, unsustainability, and incipient fascism) deepen daily. Consider Trump's and Boris Johnson's desperate extreme-right efforts to be re-elected, and consider that total global debts (of corporations, governments, and households) tripled between 1999 and 2019. Brazil's Bolsonaro blames Leonardo di Caprio for burning the Amazon. Vast crowds in Chile, Lebanon, and France are in the streets demanding basic economic change. These and many other symptoms expose a declining system in mounting troubles.



"In the same accessible style that has made his programs and lectures such a hit, he explains his subject in a way that's not only smart, but makes the rest of us feel smart. It's actionable intelligence for every person." - Laura Flanders



"Lucid, brilliant and uncompromising in his dissection of the capitalist system, he also provides a sane and just socialist alternative to capitalist exploitation, one we must all fight to achieve." - Chris Hedges



Sabrina Jacobs is host and producer of the popular A Rude Awakening, aired on KPFA Radio Monday afternoons. She covers local breaking news as well as global events, informing listeners about the latest social injustices.



