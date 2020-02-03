From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Socialism 101: Why Capitalism Must Go
|Date
|Saturday February 22
|Time
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Speak Out Now
|bayarea [at] speakoutsocialists.org
|Phone
|(510)343-9105
|Location Details
|Berkeley City College: Room 34 (2050 Center St. Berkeley 94704)
|
Monthly reading and discussion series for those interested in a better understanding of a socialist perspective.
Suggested readings for this topic (readings are recommended but optional) found on the facebook event page:
https://www.facebook.com/events/199474804784606/
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1994748047...
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 3rd, 2020 11:17 PM
