



Suggested readings for this topic (readings are recommended but optional) found on the facebook event page:



https://www.facebook.com/events/199474804784606/ Monthly reading and discussion series for those interested in a better understanding of a socialist perspective.Suggested readings for this topic (readings are recommended but optional) found on the facebook event page: For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1994748047...

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 3rd, 2020 11:17 PM