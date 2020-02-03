Tribal Members and Youth Ask for North State Hearings and River Protection` at Sacramento by Save California Salmon

Monday Feb 3rd, 2020 9:36 PM

Sacramento, California Today Northern California Tribal members, supporters, and members of the Hoopa High School water protector club traveled to Sacramento to ask the state of California to protect the Trinity and Sacramento Rivers, and to schedule meetings in Northern California on the Governor’s proposed Delta Conveyance Project. The group said the fact that the Delta Tunnel hearings are only occurring in the Southern part of the state and started even before the comment period ended on the water portfolio demonstrates that the governor needs to take more public feedback before moving forward on large, environmentally damaging water projects.

