Monday Feb 3rd, 2020 5:32 PM by Michael Steinberg

Germany, Sweden and Switzerland are leading the way in creating a nuclear free future.

Nuclear Shutdown News February 2020



Nuclear Shutdown News chronicles the decline and fall of the nuclear industry in the US and beyond, and highlights the efforts of those who are working to create a nuclear free world.



Europe Leading the Way In Nuclear Shutdowns



On December 30 Oil Price.com reported "Germany Aims To Close All Nuclear Plants By 2022." It shut down its 40 year old Philipsburg nuke plant, which had started up in 1979, on the last day of 2019.

The report added that the country was "going forward with its plan to phase out its (two remaining) nuclear plants by 2022."

In addition it announced it would be shutting down "all 84 of its coal-fired plants by 2038."



On January 22 bloomberg.com reported " Swedish Parliament Rejects Proposal To Halt Nuclear Shutdown." The government went on with its decision "to shut down its Ringhall reactor" and refused to "restart another shuttered reactor."



And on January 25 the Swiss website MENAFN.com reported "The 47 year Muhele nuclear plant shut down Friday (1-24), the first of five reactors to be decommissioned."

The shutdown was shown live on TV. "A camera showed a closeup of a red button being switched off," the report said.

The report went on to explain that in 2011 the Swiss decided to "phase out nuclear power" after the Fukushima disaster.

Greenpeace's Florin Kaer commented, "The decommissioning of Muehle will make Switzerland a little safer." But she warned, "There is no safe storage facility for high level radioactive waste in Switzerland or abroad."



Sources: oilprice.com;bloombrg.com;MENAFN.com.