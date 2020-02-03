From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Restore Stolen Property! March to SCPD Central !
|Tuesday February 04
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Protest
|Robert Norse
|rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com
|423-4833
|Gather at the former Community Center next to Laurel Park (the Louden Nelson Center) for a March to the Santa Cruz Police Department a block away.
The event is described in the posted flyer.
For more event information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 3rd, 2020 5:13 PM
