East Bay
protest cheer
East Bay Transit Equity Day rally and canvass
Date Tuesday February 04
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSusan Schacher
Location Details
MacArthur BART Station, 40th nr Telegraph, Oakland
Bay Area Transit Equity Day, Tues Feb 4, 5-6:30 pm, MacArthur BART
What: Rally and Canvass
Why: To promote public transit as a civil right, as strategy to combat climate change, and as a creator of union jobs crucial to the just transition required for a Green New Deal
Note: Feb 4 is Rosa Parks' birthday.

Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2610365675951192/?active_tab=about (please invite/share)

This event is being planned by an ad hoc coalition with members of Labor Rise, East Bay DSA Climate Caucus, Sunflower Alliance, System Change not Climate Change, with participation from ATU (AC Transit Union) and other Environmental Justice organizations and unions.

More info at the national organization we're connected to: http://www.labor4sustainability.org

For more event information: http://www.labor4sustainability.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 3rd, 2020 4:55 PM
