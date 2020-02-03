Other



Bay Area Transit Equity Day, Tues Feb 4, 5-6:30 pm, MacArthur BARTWhat: Rally and CanvassWhy: To promote public transit as a civil right, as strategy to combat climate change, and as a creator of union jobs crucial to the just transition required for a Green New DealNote: Feb 4 is Rosa Parks' birthday.Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2610365675951192/?active_tab=about (please invite/share)This event is being planned by an ad hoc coalition with members of Labor Rise, East Bay DSA Climate Caucus, Sunflower Alliance, System Change not Climate Change, with participation from ATU (AC Transit Union) and other Environmental Justice organizations and unions.More info at the national organization we're connected to: http://www.labor4sustainability.org For more event information: http://www.labor4sustainability.org

