From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East BayView other events for the week of 2/ 4/2020
|East Bay Transit Equity Day rally and canvass
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday February 04
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Susan Schacher
|Location Details
|MacArthur BART Station, 40th nr Telegraph, Oakland
|
Bay Area Transit Equity Day, Tues Feb 4, 5-6:30 pm, MacArthur BART
What: Rally and Canvass
Why: To promote public transit as a civil right, as strategy to combat climate change, and as a creator of union jobs crucial to the just transition required for a Green New Deal
Note: Feb 4 is Rosa Parks' birthday.
Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2610365675951192/?active_tab=about (please invite/share)
This event is being planned by an ad hoc coalition with members of Labor Rise, East Bay DSA Climate Caucus, Sunflower Alliance, System Change not Climate Change, with participation from ATU (AC Transit Union) and other Environmental Justice organizations and unions.
More info at the national organization we're connected to: http://www.labor4sustainability.org
For more event information: http://www.labor4sustainability.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 3rd, 2020 4:55 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network