top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: South Bay | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 2/ 7/2020
Black History Month: One Planet, One World, One People Concert for Youth
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday February 07
Time 9:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorMontalvo Arts Center
Emaillearn [at] montalvoarts.org
Phone408-961-5858
Location Details
Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd, Saratoga, CA 95071
Black History Month: One Planet, One World, One People Concert for Youth

Experience this fun, interactive Black History Month performance that celebrates the dreams and contributions of African Americans while acknowledging a history of oppression.

Presented by professional a cappella group SoVoSó (from the SOul, to the VOice, to the SOng), students will learn about musicians and leaders in Black history, and discover how music is a way to communicate the challenges and hopes of all people—past, present, and future.
_________________________________________________________

This concert is for youth and students w/ teacher groups http://montalvoarts.org/programs/pass/

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
--9:30 AM performance
--11:30 AM performance

WHERE: Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd, Saratoga, CA 95071

COST: $7 per ticket; scholarships for student groups available (see below)
_________________________________________________________

TEACHERS: Need a scholarship for your group/class? Fill out a scholarship request form here: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/9d8b566d3b69431c84b5f1348fc78e6c

If you have questions about scholarships or our Performing Arts Series for Students, please contact learn [at] montalvoarts.org for more information.

Content Connections to Curriculum: History and Social Science, Geography, African American Studies, Visual and Performing Arts, Music, California History
blackhistorymonth5310.jpg
For more event information: http://montalvoarts.org/events/pass2020_bl...

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 3rd, 2020 2:17 PM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Please note: Performance times are divided by grade/age K-2nd & 3rd-8thMontalvoMonday Feb 3rd, 2020 2:58 PM
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 622.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code