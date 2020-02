Experience this fun, interactive Black History Month performance that celebrates the dreams and contributions of African Americans while acknowledging a history of oppression.



Presented by professional a cappella group SoVoSó (from the SOul, to the VOice, to the SOng), students will learn about musicians and leaders in Black history, and discover how music is a way to communicate the challenges and hopes of all people—past, present, and future.

_________________________________________________________



This concert is for youth and students w/ teacher groups



WHEN: Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

--9:30 AM performance

--11:30 AM performance



WHERE: Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd, Saratoga, CA 95071



COST: $7 per ticket; scholarships for student groups available (see below)

_________________________________________________________



TEACHERS: Need a scholarship for your group/class? Fill out a scholarship request form here:



If you have questions about scholarships or our Performing Arts Series for Students, please contact



Content Connections to Curriculum: History and Social Science, Geography, African American Studies, Visual and Performing Arts, Music, California History Black History Month: One Planet, One World, One People Concert for YouthExperience this fun, interactive Black History Month performance that celebrates the dreams and contributions of African Americans while acknowledging a history of oppression.Presented by professional a cappella group SoVoSó (from the SOul, to the VOice, to the SOng), students will learn about musicians and leaders in Black history, and discover how music is a way to communicate the challenges and hopes of all people—past, present, and future._________________________________________________________This concert is for youth and students w/ teacher groups http://montalvoarts.org/programs/pass/ WHEN: Friday, Feb. 7, 2020--9:30 AM performance--11:30 AM performanceWHERE: Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd, Saratoga, CA 95071COST: $7 per ticket; scholarships for student groups available (see below)_________________________________________________________TEACHERS: Need a scholarship for your group/class? Fill out a scholarship request form here: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/9d8b566d3b69431c84b5f1348fc78e6c If you have questions about scholarships or our Performing Arts Series for Students, please contact learn [at] montalvoarts.org for more information.Content Connections to Curriculum: History and Social Science, Geography, African American Studies, Visual and Performing Arts, Music, California History For more event information: http://montalvoarts.org/events/pass2020_bl...

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 3rd, 2020 2:17 PM