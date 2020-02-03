From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Racial JusticeView other events for the week of 2/ 7/2020
|Black History Month: One Planet, One World, One People Concert for Youth
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday February 07
|Time
|9:30 AM - 1:30 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Montalvo Arts Center
|learn [at] montalvoarts.org
|Phone
|408-961-5858
|Location Details
|Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd, Saratoga, CA 95071
|
Black History Month: One Planet, One World, One People Concert for Youth
Experience this fun, interactive Black History Month performance that celebrates the dreams and contributions of African Americans while acknowledging a history of oppression.
Presented by professional a cappella group SoVoSó (from the SOul, to the VOice, to the SOng), students will learn about musicians and leaders in Black history, and discover how music is a way to communicate the challenges and hopes of all people—past, present, and future.
_________________________________________________________
This concert is for youth and students w/ teacher groups http://montalvoarts.org/programs/pass/
WHEN: Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
--9:30 AM performance
--11:30 AM performance
WHERE: Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd, Saratoga, CA 95071
COST: $7 per ticket; scholarships for student groups available (see below)
_________________________________________________________
TEACHERS: Need a scholarship for your group/class? Fill out a scholarship request form here: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/9d8b566d3b69431c84b5f1348fc78e6c
If you have questions about scholarships or our Performing Arts Series for Students, please contact learn [at] montalvoarts.org for more information.
Content Connections to Curriculum: History and Social Science, Geography, African American Studies, Visual and Performing Arts, Music, California History
For more event information: http://montalvoarts.org/events/pass2020_bl...
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 3rd, 2020 2:17 PM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.