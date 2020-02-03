From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Monterey Anarchist Black Cross - political prisoner support
Date
Sunday February 16
Time
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
Organizer/Author
Direct Action Monterey Network
Location Details
|
Old Capitol Books
559 Tyler St, Monterey
|
The Monterey Anarchist Black Cross is an organization which support political prisoners in US jails and prisons, but sending them books and other reading material.
We meet the third Sunday of each month, at Old Capitol Books in downtown Monterey.
Each month we write to former Black Panthers, Black Liberation Army, anarchist prisoners, and other political prisoners. Come out and write letters and send books with us! And make an awesome pen pal :)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1810317864...
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 3rd, 2020 12:45 PM
