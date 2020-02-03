The Monterey Anarchist Black Cross is an organization which support political prisoners in US jails and prisons, but sending them books and other reading material.



We meet the third Sunday of each month, at Old Capitol Books in downtown Monterey.



Each month we write to former Black Panthers, Black Liberation Army, anarchist prisoners, and other political prisoners. Come out and write letters and send books with us! And make an awesome pen pal :)

