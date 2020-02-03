From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Government & ElectionsView other events for the week of 2/ 5/2020
|San Rafael: Reject The Coverup Rally
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday February 05
|Time
|5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Patty Hoyt/Nancy Levine
|patty.hoyt [at] novatosup.org
|Phone
|4153366457
|Location Details
|
San Rafael City Plaza
1000 Fourth Street
|
This Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of Americans will mobilize with a simple demand: Reject The Coverup.
Together, we’ll demand:
Accountability
Democracy
Reform
It’s up to us to mobilize like never before -- and ensure that this dark moment in our nation’s history is followed by an unprecedented level of civic action.
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/reject-th...
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 3rd, 2020 11:05 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network