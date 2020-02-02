top
The Prosecution of Julian Assange: The War on Journalism, What Is at Stake?
Date Monday February 10
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorBayAction2FreeAssange
Emailinfo [at] BayAction2FreeAssange.org
Location Details
Sonoma State University- Darwin 102
1801 East Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, CA 94928
WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange has been indicted on 17 counts of Espionage and 1 count of conspiracy to commit computer crime for publishing the government’s documents exposing U.S. war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan and torture in the Guantanamo Bay prison. The indictment of Assange is recognized by many free-speech groups as the most important press freedom case of our time. What is the U.S. government’s prosecution of Assange really about? Why do Americans need to be concerned about his US extradition case? In this public lecture, Nozomi Hayase, Liberation Psychologist, discusses how WikiLeaks’ 2010 publication of the Collateral Murder video shed light on a hidden history of the United States. She explores how Assange, through his work with WikiLeaks, let people see America’s betrayal of its own ideals, and provided a mechanism for them to redeem an unaccounted past.

Nozomi Hayase, Ph.D, author of the book WikiLeaks, the Global Fourth Estate: History Is Happening is a liberation psychologist whose writing and activism is dedicated to the empowerment of ordinary people. Through her journalistic work, she applies psychological lenses to social and political issues and engages the public in a search for truth, justice and fairness. She has been covering issues of free speech and transparency, including the vital role of whistleblowers and cryptocurrencies in creating a more democratic society. With the conviction that the foundation of investigative journalism is compassionate curiosity, she strives to bring an inquiry that fosters dialogue and encourages honest witnessing of history.

This event is sponsored by SSU Sociology & Activism Club, Political Sociology, Professor Peter Phillips, Project Censored, Media Freedom Foundation, SSU Socialism Club
For more event information: https://bayaction2freeassange.org/the-pros...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 2nd, 2020 9:25 PM
