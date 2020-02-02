

hosted by AIM-West + La Riva/Peltier 2020



Thursday, February 6th

5:30pm @ 24th + Mission Street, San Francisco



Join American Indian Movement West (AIM-West) and the La Riva/Peltier 2020 campaign in a speakout demanding freedom for Leonard Peltier and all political prisoners.



February 6th marks 44 years that Leonard Peltier has been persecuted by the U.S. government for a crime he did not commit.



Leonard Peltier is a champion for the rights of Native and all oppressed people. Since his arrest in 1976, an international movement has demanded his freedom while he continues to speak out for justice from behind prison walls.



This year, Leonard Peltier joins Gloria La Riva on the ballot as Vice Presidential candidate on the ticket of the Party for Socialism & Liberation (PSL), seeking also to win the nomination of California's Peace & Freedom Party.



For more information about the fight to free Leonard Peltier, visit the website of the International Leonard Peltier Defense Committee at



Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 2nd, 2020 8:42 PM