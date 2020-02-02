top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View other events for the week of 2/ 6/2020
International Day of Solidarity with Leonard Peltier Speakout
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday February 06
Time 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorLa Riva / Peltier 2020
Location Details
24th + Mission Street, San Francisco
International Day of Solidarity with Leonard Peltier Speakout
hosted by AIM-West + La Riva/Peltier 2020

Thursday, February 6th
5:30pm @ 24th + Mission Street, San Francisco

Join American Indian Movement West (AIM-West) and the La Riva/Peltier 2020 campaign in a speakout demanding freedom for Leonard Peltier and all political prisoners.

February 6th marks 44 years that Leonard Peltier has been persecuted by the U.S. government for a crime he did not commit.

Leonard Peltier is a champion for the rights of Native and all oppressed people. Since his arrest in 1976, an international movement has demanded his freedom while he continues to speak out for justice from behind prison walls.

This year, Leonard Peltier joins Gloria La Riva on the ballot as Vice Presidential candidate on the ticket of the Party for Socialism & Liberation (PSL), seeking also to win the nomination of California's Peace & Freedom Party.

For more information about the fight to free Leonard Peltier, visit the website of the International Leonard Peltier Defense Committee at http://www.whoisleonardpeltier.info

To learn more and support the La Riva/Peltier 2020 campaign, please visit http://www.larivapeltier2020.org
sm_free_leonard_peltier_banner.jpg
original image (14400x6600)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4621699346...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 2nd, 2020 8:42 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 617.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code