Today, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival has picked up the unfinished work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's 1968 Poor People's Campaign. We are creating a new fusion politics to change the moral narrative of the country.



From Alaska to Arkansas, the Bronx to the border, people are coming together to confront the interlocking evils of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism and the war economy, and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism. We understand that as a nation we are at a critical juncture — that we need a movement that will shift the moral narrative, impact policies and elections at every level of government, and build lasting power for poor and impacted people.



Please join us and the movement as we build towards a Mass Assembly and March on Washington, June 20, 2020. We welcome your participation at the next Steering Committee meeting of the Poor People's Campaign Bay Area Supporters, Saturday, February 8th, 3:00 pm at San Francisco's historic Redstone Building. For more event information: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/june2020/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 2nd, 2020 7:32 PM