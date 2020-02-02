From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-WarView other events for the week of 2/ 8/2020
|Bay Area Poor People's Campaign Meeting
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday February 08
|Time
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Poor People's Campaign Bay Area Steering Comm
|Location Details
|Redstone Building, 2940 16th St near BART 16th & Mission
|
Today, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival has picked up the unfinished work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's 1968 Poor People's Campaign. We are creating a new fusion politics to change the moral narrative of the country.
From Alaska to Arkansas, the Bronx to the border, people are coming together to confront the interlocking evils of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism and the war economy, and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism. We understand that as a nation we are at a critical juncture — that we need a movement that will shift the moral narrative, impact policies and elections at every level of government, and build lasting power for poor and impacted people.
Please join us and the movement as we build towards a Mass Assembly and March on Washington, June 20, 2020. We welcome your participation at the next Steering Committee meeting of the Poor People's Campaign Bay Area Supporters, Saturday, February 8th, 3:00 pm at San Francisco's historic Redstone Building.
For more event information: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/june2020/
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 2nd, 2020 7:32 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network