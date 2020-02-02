top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
The War On Whistleblowers, Darrell Whitman & US Inspector General's Obstruction of Justice
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 2nd, 2020 4:08 PM
Former Federal OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program investigator and lawyer Darrell Whitman talks about the fight to protect Federal whistleblowers and private industry whistleblowers and the role of US Inspector Generals who have been allowed to operate without oversight.

He also discusses how this has affected the health and safety of workers and the public. He connects the Boeing 737 Max crashes and the failure to enforce regulations by the FAA and their own. inspector general.

He also talks about the criminal fraud at SF Hunters Point and Treasure Island and how these contaminated radioactive dumpsites are being developed for condos despite the massive fraud and corruption by Tetra Tech, Lennar, Test America, and the US Navy.
sm_boeing_ethiopia__crash_site.jpg
original image (992x558)
Darrell Whitman, a fired Federal OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program investigator, and lawyer discuss the role of Inspectors Generals in preventing the protection of whistleblowers from the Federal government and private companies.

He reports that as a result of the civil service "reform" legislation the Inspector Generals were able to eliminate oversight of their activities.

He also discusses a letter he has sent to Senator Dianne Feinstein outlining the systemic violation of the rights of Federal whistleblowers and the failure of oversight and protection rights by the Inspector Generals whose responsibility is to investigate and protect the rights of whistleblowers at all Federal Agencies.

He also discussed that as a result of the deregulation of the agencies there is a serious health and safety emergency for the people of the United States.

This includes at Boeing and the crashes that have taken place without oversight by the FAA and cover-up of the radioactive nuclear dumps at San Francisco and Hunters Point where massive contamination has taken place and the Navy, EPA and OSHA in collusion with City, State and National politicians have been involved in allowing the development of the multi-billion dollar development project.
This interview was done on 2/1/20 by WorkWeek and Steve Zeltzer
Additional media:
OSHA, Corruption & The Capture of US Inspector Generals With Whistleblower Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUVIu-Op8Wg&t=33s

The Office Of Special Counsel OSC, Corruption, Kerner & OSHA WPP Whistleblower Lawyer Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCxYm65qwaI
Culture of Corruption
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10-15-18-darrell-whitman-osc-culture-of-corruption-gap-the-democrats

Tom Perez and OSC Corruption
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww7-13-18-darrell-whitman-osha-tom-devine-tom-perez-and-osc-corruption

Wells Fargo Fake Bank Accounts and Whistleblowers
https://www.financial-planning.com/news/labor-department-wells-fargo-fake-account-whistleblowers

Test America Whistleblower Michael Madry
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-17-15-osha-whistleblower-from-testamerica-michael-madry-interviewed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQiB7bGHFas

Whistleblower Blows Whistle On His Own Agency
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator-Blows-Whistle-on-Own-Agency–293711041.html

Hunters Point Shipyard Cover-up
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-20-18-osha-whistleblowers-and-hunters-point-shipyard-cover-up

One Billion Dollar Hunters Point Treasure Island Eco Fraud
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww4-11-18-peer-jeff-ruch-on-the-1-billion-hunters-point-shipyard-test-falsifications

SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud
https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks

2-28-19 SF Chron Reporters Jason Fagone & Cynthia Dizikes On SF Hunters Point Shipyard
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/sf-chron-jason-fagone-cynthia-dizikes-on-hunters-point-story-2-28-19

SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q

SF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/Feinstein
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRLCDIFjl7I&t=318s

WorkWeek Radio
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgPx71MlQJ...
§
by Labor Video Project Sunday Feb 2nd, 2020 4:08 PM
department_of_labor.jpeg
Darrell Whitman discusses the obstruction of justice by former US Secretary of Labor Tom Perez who is now the chair of the Democratic Party. Perez according to Whitman conspired with the DOL Inspector General Scott S.Dahl to thwart and obstruct an investigation of his bullying, retaliation and illegal termination.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgPx71MlQJ...
§Darrell Whitman At SF Federal Building Press. Conference
by Labor Video Project Sunday Feb 2nd, 2020 4:08 PM
sm_whitman_darrell_rally_fed_building.jpg
original image (640x558)
Darrell Whitman spoke out at a press conference at the San Francisco US Federal Building about the retaliations failure to protect whistleblowers including Test America Quality Assurance Manager Michael Madry
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgPx71MlQJ...
§Corrupt US Department of Labor Inspector General Scott S. Dahl
by Labor Video Project Sunday Feb 2nd, 2020 4:08 PM
dahl_scott_s._inspector_general.jpeg
Scott S. Dahl, US Department of Labor Inspector General has prevented any proper investigation of DOL whistleblowers and also covered up criminal activity by DOL OSHA WPP managers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgPx71MlQJ...
§Whitman's Letter To US Senator Dianne Feinstein
by Labor Video Project Sunday Feb 2nd, 2020 4:08 PM
whitman_letter_to_feinstien_1_2720.jpg
Whitman Letter To US Senator Diane Feinstein about the criminal cover-up and obstruction of justice by US inspector generals who prevented the investigation and protection of whistleblowers at many government agencies. Feinstein was provided with evidence of criminal activity and malfeasance earlier but did not follow it up.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgPx71MlQJ...
§US OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program Fails To Protect
by Labor Video Project Sunday Feb 2nd, 2020 4:08 PM
whistleblower_protection_program.jpeg
The US Federal OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program not only fails to protect whistleblowers from private industry but managers collude with the corporations to limit liability and goes after Federal whistleblowers who have exposed these violations.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgPx71MlQJ...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 617.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code