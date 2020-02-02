From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

The War On Whistleblowers, Darrell Whitman & US Inspector General's Obstruction of Justice by Labor Video Project

Sunday Feb 2nd, 2020 4:08 PM Former Federal OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program investigator and lawyer Darrell Whitman talks about the fight to protect Federal whistleblowers and private industry whistleblowers and the role of US Inspector Generals who have been allowed to operate without oversight.



He also discusses how this has affected the health and safety of workers and the public. He connects the Boeing 737 Max crashes and the failure to enforce regulations by the FAA and their own. inspector general.



He also talks about the criminal fraud at SF Hunters Point and Treasure Island and how these contaminated radioactive dumpsites are being developed for condos despite the massive fraud and corruption by Tetra Tech, Lennar, Test America, and the US Navy.



He reports that as a result of the civil service "reform" legislation the Inspector Generals were able to eliminate oversight of their activities.



He also discusses a letter he has sent to Senator Dianne Feinstein outlining the systemic violation of the rights of Federal whistleblowers and the failure of oversight and protection rights by the Inspector Generals whose responsibility is to investigate and protect the rights of whistleblowers at all Federal Agencies.



He also discussed that as a result of the deregulation of the agencies there is a serious health and safety emergency for the people of the United States.



This includes at Boeing and the crashes that have taken place without oversight by the FAA and cover-up of the radioactive nuclear dumps at San Francisco and Hunters Point where massive contamination has taken place and the Navy, EPA and OSHA in collusion with City, State and National politicians have been involved in allowing the development of the multi-billion dollar development project.

This interview was done on 2/1/20 by WorkWeek and Steve Zeltzer

Darrell Whitman discusses the obstruction of justice by former US Secretary of Labor Tom Perez who is now the chair of the Democratic Party. Perez according to Whitman conspired with the DOL Inspector General Scott S.Dahl to thwart and obstruct an investigation of his bullying, retaliation and illegal termination.

Darrell Whitman spoke out at a press conference at the San Francisco US Federal Building about the retaliations failure to protect whistleblowers including Test America Quality Assurance Manager Michael Madry

Scott S. Dahl, US Department of Labor Inspector General has prevented any proper investigation of DOL whistleblowers and also covered up criminal activity by DOL OSHA WPP managers.

Whitman Letter To US Senator Diane Feinstein about the criminal cover-up and obstruction of justice by US inspector generals who prevented the investigation and protection of whistleblowers at many government agencies. Feinstein was provided with evidence of criminal activity and malfeasance earlier but did not follow it up.

The US Federal OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program not only fails to protect whistleblowers from private industry but managers collude with the corporations to limit liability and goes after Federal whistleblowers who have exposed these violations.