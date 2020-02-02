From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
The War On Whistleblowers, Darrell Whitman & US Inspector General's Obstruction of Justice
Former Federal OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program investigator and lawyer Darrell Whitman talks about the fight to protect Federal whistleblowers and private industry whistleblowers and the role of US Inspector Generals who have been allowed to operate without oversight.
He also discusses how this has affected the health and safety of workers and the public. He connects the Boeing 737 Max crashes and the failure to enforce regulations by the FAA and their own. inspector general.
He also talks about the criminal fraud at SF Hunters Point and Treasure Island and how these contaminated radioactive dumpsites are being developed for condos despite the massive fraud and corruption by Tetra Tech, Lennar, Test America, and the US Navy.
He also discusses how this has affected the health and safety of workers and the public. He connects the Boeing 737 Max crashes and the failure to enforce regulations by the FAA and their own. inspector general.
He also talks about the criminal fraud at SF Hunters Point and Treasure Island and how these contaminated radioactive dumpsites are being developed for condos despite the massive fraud and corruption by Tetra Tech, Lennar, Test America, and the US Navy.
Darrell Whitman, a fired Federal OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program investigator, and lawyer discuss the role of Inspectors Generals in preventing the protection of whistleblowers from the Federal government and private companies.
He reports that as a result of the civil service "reform" legislation the Inspector Generals were able to eliminate oversight of their activities.
He also discusses a letter he has sent to Senator Dianne Feinstein outlining the systemic violation of the rights of Federal whistleblowers and the failure of oversight and protection rights by the Inspector Generals whose responsibility is to investigate and protect the rights of whistleblowers at all Federal Agencies.
He also discussed that as a result of the deregulation of the agencies there is a serious health and safety emergency for the people of the United States.
This includes at Boeing and the crashes that have taken place without oversight by the FAA and cover-up of the radioactive nuclear dumps at San Francisco and Hunters Point where massive contamination has taken place and the Navy, EPA and OSHA in collusion with City, State and National politicians have been involved in allowing the development of the multi-billion dollar development project.
This interview was done on 2/1/20 by WorkWeek and Steve Zeltzer
Additional media:
OSHA, Corruption & The Capture of US Inspector Generals With Whistleblower Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUVIu-Op8Wg&t=33s
The Office Of Special Counsel OSC, Corruption, Kerner & OSHA WPP Whistleblower Lawyer Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCxYm65qwaI
Culture of Corruption
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10-15-18-darrell-whitman-osc-culture-of-corruption-gap-the-democrats
Tom Perez and OSC Corruption
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww7-13-18-darrell-whitman-osha-tom-devine-tom-perez-and-osc-corruption
Wells Fargo Fake Bank Accounts and Whistleblowers
https://www.financial-planning.com/news/labor-department-wells-fargo-fake-account-whistleblowers
Test America Whistleblower Michael Madry
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-17-15-osha-whistleblower-from-testamerica-michael-madry-interviewed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQiB7bGHFas
Whistleblower Blows Whistle On His Own Agency
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator-Blows-Whistle-on-Own-Agency–293711041.html
Hunters Point Shipyard Cover-up
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-20-18-osha-whistleblowers-and-hunters-point-shipyard-cover-up
One Billion Dollar Hunters Point Treasure Island Eco Fraud
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww4-11-18-peer-jeff-ruch-on-the-1-billion-hunters-point-shipyard-test-falsifications
SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud
https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks
2-28-19 SF Chron Reporters Jason Fagone & Cynthia Dizikes On SF Hunters Point Shipyard
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/sf-chron-jason-fagone-cynthia-dizikes-on-hunters-point-story-2-28-19
SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q
SF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/Feinstein
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRLCDIFjl7I&t=318s
WorkWeek Radio
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
He reports that as a result of the civil service "reform" legislation the Inspector Generals were able to eliminate oversight of their activities.
He also discusses a letter he has sent to Senator Dianne Feinstein outlining the systemic violation of the rights of Federal whistleblowers and the failure of oversight and protection rights by the Inspector Generals whose responsibility is to investigate and protect the rights of whistleblowers at all Federal Agencies.
He also discussed that as a result of the deregulation of the agencies there is a serious health and safety emergency for the people of the United States.
This includes at Boeing and the crashes that have taken place without oversight by the FAA and cover-up of the radioactive nuclear dumps at San Francisco and Hunters Point where massive contamination has taken place and the Navy, EPA and OSHA in collusion with City, State and National politicians have been involved in allowing the development of the multi-billion dollar development project.
This interview was done on 2/1/20 by WorkWeek and Steve Zeltzer
Additional media:
OSHA, Corruption & The Capture of US Inspector Generals With Whistleblower Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUVIu-Op8Wg&t=33s
The Office Of Special Counsel OSC, Corruption, Kerner & OSHA WPP Whistleblower Lawyer Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCxYm65qwaI
Culture of Corruption
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10-15-18-darrell-whitman-osc-culture-of-corruption-gap-the-democrats
Tom Perez and OSC Corruption
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww7-13-18-darrell-whitman-osha-tom-devine-tom-perez-and-osc-corruption
Wells Fargo Fake Bank Accounts and Whistleblowers
https://www.financial-planning.com/news/labor-department-wells-fargo-fake-account-whistleblowers
Test America Whistleblower Michael Madry
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-17-15-osha-whistleblower-from-testamerica-michael-madry-interviewed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQiB7bGHFas
Whistleblower Blows Whistle On His Own Agency
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator-Blows-Whistle-on-Own-Agency–293711041.html
Hunters Point Shipyard Cover-up
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-20-18-osha-whistleblowers-and-hunters-point-shipyard-cover-up
One Billion Dollar Hunters Point Treasure Island Eco Fraud
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww4-11-18-peer-jeff-ruch-on-the-1-billion-hunters-point-shipyard-test-falsifications
SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud
https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks
2-28-19 SF Chron Reporters Jason Fagone & Cynthia Dizikes On SF Hunters Point Shipyard
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/sf-chron-jason-fagone-cynthia-dizikes-on-hunters-point-story-2-28-19
SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q
SF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/Feinstein
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRLCDIFjl7I&t=318s
WorkWeek Radio
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§
Darrell Whitman discusses the obstruction of justice by former US Secretary of Labor Tom Perez who is now the chair of the Democratic Party. Perez according to Whitman conspired with the DOL Inspector General Scott S.Dahl to thwart and obstruct an investigation of his bullying, retaliation and illegal termination.
Darrell Whitman spoke out at a press conference at the San Francisco US Federal Building about the retaliations failure to protect whistleblowers including Test America Quality Assurance Manager Michael Madry
Scott S. Dahl, US Department of Labor Inspector General has prevented any proper investigation of DOL whistleblowers and also covered up criminal activity by DOL OSHA WPP managers.
Whitman Letter To US Senator Diane Feinstein about the criminal cover-up and obstruction of justice by US inspector generals who prevented the investigation and protection of whistleblowers at many government agencies. Feinstein was provided with evidence of criminal activity and malfeasance earlier but did not follow it up.
The US Federal OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program not only fails to protect whistleblowers from private industry but managers collude with the corporations to limit liability and goes after Federal whistleblowers who have exposed these violations.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network