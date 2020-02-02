



Plus - Trump/Netanyahu colonial “Peace Plan” for Palestine



On Jan. 28, after years of delay, Trump stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Israeli prime minister Netanyahu announcing Part II of his “Deal of the Century", furthering the attacks on the Palestinian people.



$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.



Share the event on Facebook: The World Anti-Imperialist Meeting was held in Caracas, January 22 to 24, with 403 international delegates and 2,096 national delegates participating. Party for Socialism and Liberation presidential candidate Gloria La Riva attended as a delegate and witnessed many of the efforts of the Maduro government and the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) to defend the Bolivarian Revolution and their country against U.S. imperialist attacks.Plus - Trump/Netanyahu colonial “Peace Plan” for PalestineOn Jan. 28, after years of delay, Trump stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Israeli prime minister Netanyahu announcing Part II of his “Deal of the Century", furthering the attacks on the Palestinian people.$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.Share the event on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2968273966530108/ For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 2nd, 2020 2:05 PM