|Date
|Friday February 07
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|Location Details
|2969 Mission St. near 26th
|
The World Anti-Imperialist Meeting was held in Caracas, January 22 to 24, with 403 international delegates and 2,096 national delegates participating. Party for Socialism and Liberation presidential candidate Gloria La Riva attended as a delegate and witnessed many of the efforts of the Maduro government and the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) to defend the Bolivarian Revolution and their country against U.S. imperialist attacks.
Plus - Trump/Netanyahu colonial “Peace Plan” for Palestine
On Jan. 28, after years of delay, Trump stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Israeli prime minister Netanyahu announcing Part II of his “Deal of the Century", furthering the attacks on the Palestinian people.
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 2nd, 2020 2:05 PM
