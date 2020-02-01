top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Documents on Homeless Encampments & Civil Rights
by Federal courts (posted by Norse) (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Saturday Feb 1st, 2020 12:20 PM
Cops and rangers in the City of Santa Cruz continue to harass, cite, and arrest those outside without shelter in spite of the 2018 Martin v. Boise decision and its further validation by higher courts.
To assist those making the case to leave homeless folks alone unless real alternate shelter is available (which it is not in Santa Cruz), here are the texts of those decisions.
brw0c96e62b6922_000102.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (263.7KB)
The following documents may be useful to those seeking to follow the Santa Cruz Homeless Civil Rights struggle:

The Martin v. Boise decision:
http://content.delivra.com/etapcontent/NationalLawCenteronHomeles/Martin%20vs.%20Boise%202018.pdf

The lengthy en banc 9th Circuit decision denying appeal of the decision with numerous opinions:
https://cdn.ca9.uscourts.gov/datastore/opinions/2019/04/01/15-35845.pdf lengthy en banc 9th Circuit decision denying the City’s appeal of the decision with a lengthy dissent by Judge

The Supreme Court order denying hearing for Martin v. Boise appeal:
https://www.supremecourt.gov/orders/courtorders/121619zor_o7kq.pdf

The National Law Center for Homelessness and Poverty's [NLCHP] press release on the Supreme Court decision; Homeless Persons Cannot Be Punished for Sleeping in Absence of Alternatives: https://nlchp.org/supreme-court-martin-v-boise/

The letter to the Santa Cruz City Council signed by the NLCHP, the ACLU, and Disability Rights California: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10157775024868820&set=pcb.2803552376333438&type=3&theater

Governor Newsom's Executive Order Requiring Cities to Find Shelter Space for those Outside: http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/home/showdocument?id=78784 (pp. 15-23)

Santa Cruz Union's Proposal for a Transitional Self-Managed Campground (not brought to the agenda of the CACH): http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/home/showdocument?id=78784 (pp. 43-44)

Also relevant but not elsewhere posted, as far as I can see, are Mills's 7 Point Proposals, the proposed ACLU Camping Ban Revisions and the Santa Cruz Homeless Union Demands in Honor of Desiree Quintero.
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
§Santa Cruz Homeless Union Quitnero Demands
by Federal courts (posted by Norse) Saturday Feb 1st, 2020 12:20 PM
our_demands_in_memory__of_deseire_quintero__2_.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (52.5KB)
These were presented to City Council and its CACH committee over 2 months ago and ignored.
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
§Partial ACLU response to the new Camping Ban Ordinance proposed by City Attorney Condotti
by Federal courts (posted by Norse) Saturday Feb 1st, 2020 12:20 PM
new_section_6.36.020.distributed_2019-11-26.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (26.8KB)
I'll be posting the entire proposed revision when I find it.
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
