Documents on Homeless Encampments & Civil Rights rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Saturday Feb 1st, 2020 12:20 PM by Federal courts (posted by Norse) Cops and rangers in the City of Santa Cruz continue to harass, cite, and arrest those outside without shelter in spite of the 2018 Martin v. Boise decision and its further validation by higher courts.

To assist those making the case to leave homeless folks alone unless real alternate shelter is available (which it is not in Santa Cruz), here are the texts of those decisions.



The Martin v. Boise decision:

http://content.delivra.com/etapcontent/NationalLawCenteronHomeles/Martin%20vs.%20Boise%202018.pdf



The lengthy en banc 9th Circuit decision denying appeal of the decision with numerous opinions:





The Supreme Court order denying hearing for Martin v. Boise appeal:

https://www.supremecourt.gov/orders/courtorders/121619zor_o7kq.pdf



The National Law Center for Homelessness and Poverty's [NLCHP] press release on the Supreme Court decision; Homeless Persons Cannot Be Punished for Sleeping in Absence of Alternatives:



The letter to the Santa Cruz City Council signed by the NLCHP, the ACLU, and Disability Rights California:



Governor Newsom's Executive Order Requiring Cities to Find Shelter Space for those Outside:



Santa Cruz Union's Proposal for a Transitional Self-Managed Campground (not brought to the agenda of the CACH):



Also relevant but not elsewhere posted, as far as I can see, are Mills's 7 Point Proposals, the proposed ACLU Camping Ban Revisions and the Santa Cruz Homeless Union Demands in Honor of Desiree Quintero. http://www.huffsantacruz.org

These were presented to City Council and its CACH committee over 2 months ago and ignored.

I'll be posting the entire proposed revision when I find it.