From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Documents on Homeless Encampments & Civil Rights
Cops and rangers in the City of Santa Cruz continue to harass, cite, and arrest those outside without shelter in spite of the 2018 Martin v. Boise decision and its further validation by higher courts.
To assist those making the case to leave homeless folks alone unless real alternate shelter is available (which it is not in Santa Cruz), here are the texts of those decisions.
To assist those making the case to leave homeless folks alone unless real alternate shelter is available (which it is not in Santa Cruz), here are the texts of those decisions.
The following documents may be useful to those seeking to follow the Santa Cruz Homeless Civil Rights struggle:
The Martin v. Boise decision:
http://content.delivra.com/etapcontent/NationalLawCenteronHomeles/Martin%20vs.%20Boise%202018.pdf
The lengthy en banc 9th Circuit decision denying appeal of the decision with numerous opinions:
https://cdn.ca9.uscourts.gov/datastore/opinions/2019/04/01/15-35845.pdf lengthy en banc 9th Circuit decision denying the City’s appeal of the decision with a lengthy dissent by Judge
The Supreme Court order denying hearing for Martin v. Boise appeal:
https://www.supremecourt.gov/orders/courtorders/121619zor_o7kq.pdf
The National Law Center for Homelessness and Poverty's [NLCHP] press release on the Supreme Court decision; Homeless Persons Cannot Be Punished for Sleeping in Absence of Alternatives: https://nlchp.org/supreme-court-martin-v-boise/
The letter to the Santa Cruz City Council signed by the NLCHP, the ACLU, and Disability Rights California: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10157775024868820&set=pcb.2803552376333438&type=3&theater
Governor Newsom's Executive Order Requiring Cities to Find Shelter Space for those Outside: http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/home/showdocument?id=78784 (pp. 15-23)
Santa Cruz Union's Proposal for a Transitional Self-Managed Campground (not brought to the agenda of the CACH): http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/home/showdocument?id=78784 (pp. 43-44)
Also relevant but not elsewhere posted, as far as I can see, are Mills's 7 Point Proposals, the proposed ACLU Camping Ban Revisions and the Santa Cruz Homeless Union Demands in Honor of Desiree Quintero.
The Martin v. Boise decision:
http://content.delivra.com/etapcontent/NationalLawCenteronHomeles/Martin%20vs.%20Boise%202018.pdf
The lengthy en banc 9th Circuit decision denying appeal of the decision with numerous opinions:
https://cdn.ca9.uscourts.gov/datastore/opinions/2019/04/01/15-35845.pdf lengthy en banc 9th Circuit decision denying the City’s appeal of the decision with a lengthy dissent by Judge
The Supreme Court order denying hearing for Martin v. Boise appeal:
https://www.supremecourt.gov/orders/courtorders/121619zor_o7kq.pdf
The National Law Center for Homelessness and Poverty's [NLCHP] press release on the Supreme Court decision; Homeless Persons Cannot Be Punished for Sleeping in Absence of Alternatives: https://nlchp.org/supreme-court-martin-v-boise/
The letter to the Santa Cruz City Council signed by the NLCHP, the ACLU, and Disability Rights California: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10157775024868820&set=pcb.2803552376333438&type=3&theater
Governor Newsom's Executive Order Requiring Cities to Find Shelter Space for those Outside: http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/home/showdocument?id=78784 (pp. 15-23)
Santa Cruz Union's Proposal for a Transitional Self-Managed Campground (not brought to the agenda of the CACH): http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/home/showdocument?id=78784 (pp. 43-44)
Also relevant but not elsewhere posted, as far as I can see, are Mills's 7 Point Proposals, the proposed ACLU Camping Ban Revisions and the Santa Cruz Homeless Union Demands in Honor of Desiree Quintero.
§Santa Cruz Homeless Union Quitnero Demands
These were presented to City Council and its CACH committee over 2 months ago and ignored.
I'll be posting the entire proposed revision when I find it.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network