Screening of two short films on homelessness:



24 HOURS by Yesica Prado

An account of eviction of an encampment in Berkeley



HOMELESS FIRST by Anka Karewicz & Travis Schirmer

A Liberated Lens production that follows the Berkley encampment known as “First They Came for the Homeless,” a group fighting for the right to live in tents within a self-sustaining community.



Wheelchair accessible

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 31st, 2020 10:51 PM