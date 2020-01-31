From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView other events for the week of 2/ 6/2020
|Homeless First & 24 Hours, Community Film Screening
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday February 06
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Anka
|Location Details
|
The Long Haul Infoshop
3124 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
|
Screening of two short films on homelessness:
24 HOURS by Yesica Prado
An account of eviction of an encampment in Berkeley
HOMELESS FIRST by Anka Karewicz & Travis Schirmer
A Liberated Lens production that follows the Berkley encampment known as “First They Came for the Homeless,” a group fighting for the right to live in tents within a self-sustaining community.
Wheelchair accessible
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 31st, 2020 10:51 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network