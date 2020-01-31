28th Annual Black History Month Celebration in Daly City



THEME: Black Americans & the Vote



WHEN: Saturday, February 15, 2020 @ 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM



WHERE: Doelger Café, 101 Lake Merced Blvd, Daly City from

COST: This free admission event



Black History is no mystery!….Come join us as we recall the richness of contributions that African-Americans have made in the shaping of America…both nationally and locally.



Daly City, in its 28th Annual observance of Black History Month, will feature an afternoon honoring this year’s theme. This year, we stop to focus on the national theme “Black Americans & the Vote” which marks the sesquicentennial of the 15th Amendment (1870) and the right of Black men to the ballot after the Civil War.



This year also marks the centennial of the 19th Amendment and the culmination of the women’s suffrage movement. This theme speaks, therefore, to the ongoing struggle on the part of both Black men and Black women for the right to vote.



At our celebration, we will be highlighting the important of wellness as it relates to the theme by way of culturally-centered dance performances spotlighting

--the phenomenal Dimensions Dance Theater Ensemble

--jazz artist Isaac Stevenson

--classical Gospel singer Billy Wiggins

--guest speaker Dr. Khalid White (documentarian, “Black Fatherhood”)

--guest speaker Shakeel Ali, youth representation

as well as other performers, information tables, gift corner, Soul Food cuisine, wellness activities, African-American trivia game, door prizes and more.



In the City’s effort of honoring African-American history, life and culture, we encourage your presence and participation in this important special, city-wide event.



Help us by using your network to “each one, reach one”, to ensure a successful, enlightening, culturally uplifting and “soul-stirring”day.



Our goal is to bring the community together, from the Peninsula and throughout the entire San Francisco Bay Area in unity and diversity as we honor this special month.



Our 2020 event partner is The African American Community Initiative (part of the San Mateo County Health - Behavioral Health & Recovery Services Office. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2560893674...

