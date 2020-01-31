From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Racial JusticeView other events for the week of 2/15/2020
|28th Annual Black History Month Celebration in Daly City
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday February 15
|Time
|12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Daly City Recreation
|Location Details
|
Doelger Café, 101 Lake Merced Blvd, Daly City from 12:00 - 3:00pm.
|
28th Annual Black History Month Celebration in Daly City
THEME: Black Americans & the Vote
WHEN: Saturday, February 15, 2020 @ 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
WHERE: Doelger Café, 101 Lake Merced Blvd, Daly City from
COST: This free admission event
Black History is no mystery!….Come join us as we recall the richness of contributions that African-Americans have made in the shaping of America…both nationally and locally.
Daly City, in its 28th Annual observance of Black History Month, will feature an afternoon honoring this year’s theme. This year, we stop to focus on the national theme “Black Americans & the Vote” which marks the sesquicentennial of the 15th Amendment (1870) and the right of Black men to the ballot after the Civil War.
This year also marks the centennial of the 19th Amendment and the culmination of the women’s suffrage movement. This theme speaks, therefore, to the ongoing struggle on the part of both Black men and Black women for the right to vote.
At our celebration, we will be highlighting the important of wellness as it relates to the theme by way of culturally-centered dance performances spotlighting
--the phenomenal Dimensions Dance Theater Ensemble
--jazz artist Isaac Stevenson
--classical Gospel singer Billy Wiggins
--guest speaker Dr. Khalid White (documentarian, “Black Fatherhood”)
--guest speaker Shakeel Ali, youth representation
as well as other performers, information tables, gift corner, Soul Food cuisine, wellness activities, African-American trivia game, door prizes and more.
In the City’s effort of honoring African-American history, life and culture, we encourage your presence and participation in this important special, city-wide event.
Help us by using your network to “each one, reach one”, to ensure a successful, enlightening, culturally uplifting and “soul-stirring”day.
Our goal is to bring the community together, from the Peninsula and throughout the entire San Francisco Bay Area in unity and diversity as we honor this special month.
Our 2020 event partner is The African American Community Initiative (part of the San Mateo County Health - Behavioral Health & Recovery Services Office.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2560893674...
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 31st, 2020 3:36 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network