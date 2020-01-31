top
protest cheer
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
Naturalist Night: Mushrooms and Community Science
Date Thursday February 20
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Museum of Natural History
Location Details
Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
1305 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz
The world is changing rapidly – in more ways than one. Citizen science has emerged as an immensely popular model of engaging with the natural world. But what is it? What is community science? Are these simply special kinds of traditional science, or are they something fundamentally different? Using mushrooms and the community of people who admire them as lenses to focus our discussion, we’ll talk about where we’ve come from and where we’re headed.

About the speaker: Christian Schwarz is a naturalist currently living in Santa Cruz, the land of milk (caps) and honey (mushrooms). He studied Ecology and Evolution at UCSC, and now spends his time photographing, teaching about, collecting, and researching macrofungi. He is coauthor of “Mushrooms of the Redwood Coast”. Fungi satisfy his curiosity with their seemingly endless forms – from the grotesque to the bizarre to the sublimely beautiful. Besides dabbling in mushroom taxonomy, he loves fish, plants, nudibranchs, moths, and dragonflies. He is passionate about citizen science, especially iNaturalist.

This program is presented in partnership with Fungus Federation of Santa Cruz (FFSC).

Free with Admission.

Talk will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Pre-registration highly recommended:
https://www.santacruzmuseum.org/public-programs/naturalist-night-series/
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6224358318...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 31st, 2020 3:13 PM
