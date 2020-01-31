



Date And Time: Thursday, February 13, 2020 @ 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM



Location: UCSF Mission Hall Room 1407, 550 16th Street, San Francisco, CA 94158



Cost: FREE



SPEAKER: Dante King

Executive Leader of Diversity, Culture, Equity and Employee Experience for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) (



The Black body has been exploited as a tool by others since the first enslaved Africans were brought to the shores of Virginia in 1619. Many industries such as cotton, sugar cane and tobacco were built on the backs of Black people to create the wealth inequality that we see today.



What is seldom discussed is the many ways in which the fields of healthcare and medicine were also developed and continue to flourish under the same systems of enslavement and Jim Crow.



