



Activists and social change agents, restorative justice practitioners, faith leaders, and anybody engaged in social progress and shifting society will find this mindful approach to nonviolent action indispensable.



Nonviolence was once considered the highest form of activism and radical change. And yet its basic truth, its restorative power, has been forgotten. In Healing Resistance, leading Kingian Nonviolence trainer Kazu Haga blazingly reclaims the energy and assertiveness of nonviolent practice (utilized by the Women’s March and Black Lives Matter), and proves that nonviolent civil resistance remains the most effective strategy for social change in hostile times. With over 20 years of experience practicing and teaching Kingian Nonviolence, Haga offers us the practical approach to societal conflict first begun by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement, which has been developed into a fully workable, step-by-step training and deeply transformative philosophy. Kingian Nonviolence takes on the timely issues of endless protest and activist burnout, and presents tried-and-tested strategies for staying resilient, creating equity, and restoring peace.



“Kazu Haga’s deep, nuanced, and principled commitment to nonviolence has challenged and inspired me and many others who’ve had the privilege of encountering his work.”

—Michelle Alexander, author of The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness



"Kazu Haga reminds us of the power of nonviolence, building on the work of Gandhi and King and informed by his own life and insight in a way that touches us all today. Haga teaches us that true belonging … is a challenging process that takes constant work and training from the internal to the interpersonal to the institutional. But that the work is worth the reward of building Beloved Community. We owe a debt of gratitude to Haga for his work and words and have in this book a manual for loving and for living nonviolence that will guide and inspire generations to come."

—john a. powell, director of the Othering and Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley and author of Racing to Justice: Transforming Our Concept of Self and Other to Build an Inclusive Society



"Kazu Haga is a masterful teacher connecting our internal and external experiences: of intending, of doing, and of being—living together with care and justice."

— Larry Yang, core teacher at the East Bay Meditation Center, member of the Spirit Rock Teachers Council, and author of Awakening Together: The Spiritual Practice of Inclusivity and Community



“Kazu Haga has written an accessible, thorough, and deeply personal introduction to nonviolence as a power for personal and social transformation. He reflects upon common myths about nonviolent resistance, offers practical insight from his own experiences, and challenges readers to consider a radical, healing approach to confronting injustice. An inspiring read.”

Join the Resource Center and author Kazu Haga for a reading and discussion about his new book, "Healing Resistance: A Radically Different Response to Harm." Copies of the book can be purchased at http://www.healingresistance.com , and will be available for a donation at the event.

