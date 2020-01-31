top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 2/ 6/2020
Black History Month Kick-Off Event: How do We Build, Promote and Inspire?
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday February 06
Time 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorCoalition of Black Excellence
Location Details
The Battery, 717 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA 94111
Black History Month Kick-Off Event - How do we build, promote and inspire?

When: Thursday, February 6, 2020 @ 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Where: The Battery, 717 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA 94111

Join the Coalition of Black excellence for a night of inspiration and to kick off a series of community events through Black History Month

6:00-7:00PM - Happy Hour in the Musto Bar

7:00-8:30PM - Community Conversation in the Parlor - How do we build,
promote and inspire?

The Bay Area's community leaders will facilitate a conversation as to how we can build, promote, and inspire within the Bay Area’s African- American community. The aim is to continue to progress the vision of CBE: To connect and cultivate Black excellence by highlighting the intersectionality of the Black community through professional development, community engagement, and economic empowerment. The outcome of this community conversation is to set 3 targets that CBE can implement in 2020 to empower the community.

8:30-10:00PM - Live Music in the Library - Roots 2000

Join South African artist, MXO for a night of afro soul, jazz, funk, traditional and pop. MXO has adorned the South African music industry for over thirteen years. He is a visionary and a trailblazer in the artistic scene. His quirky, eccentric and authentic fashion style, matched by his bewitching raspy voice prove that he is anything but ordinary. The debut single “Sista Kunjani” intricately showcased his distinct way of moulding various genres together and carving a post-modern eclectic sound which was emulated by many young musicians but never matched.

HOST: Coalition of Black Excellence

Coalition of Black Excellence is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to unify and uplift the Black community through professional development and community events.
coalition_of_black_excellence.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-history...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 31st, 2020 2:39 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 627.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code