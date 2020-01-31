Black History Month Kick-Off Event - How do we build, promote and inspire?



When: Thursday, February 6, 2020 @ 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM



Where: The Battery, 717 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA 94111



Join the Coalition of Black excellence for a night of inspiration and to kick off a series of community events through Black History Month



6:00-7:00PM - Happy Hour in the Musto Bar



7:00-8:30PM - Community Conversation in the Parlor - How do we build,

promote and inspire?



The Bay Area's community leaders will facilitate a conversation as to how we can build, promote, and inspire within the Bay Area’s African- American community. The aim is to continue to progress the vision of CBE: To connect and cultivate Black excellence by highlighting the intersectionality of the Black community through professional development, community engagement, and economic empowerment. The outcome of this community conversation is to set 3 targets that CBE can implement in 2020 to empower the community.



8:30-10:00PM - Live Music in the Library - Roots 2000



Join South African artist, MXO for a night of afro soul, jazz, funk, traditional and pop. MXO has adorned the South African music industry for over thirteen years. He is a visionary and a trailblazer in the artistic scene. His quirky, eccentric and authentic fashion style, matched by his bewitching raspy voice prove that he is anything but ordinary. The debut single “Sista Kunjani” intricately showcased his distinct way of moulding various genres together and carving a post-modern eclectic sound which was emulated by many young musicians but never matched.



HOST: Coalition of Black Excellence



Coalition of Black Excellence is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to unify and uplift the Black community through professional development and community events. For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-history...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 31st, 2020 2:39 PM