Related Categories: South Bay | Racial Justice
Ancestral Festival: Africa and the Diaspora (San Jose City College)
Date Saturday February 15
Time 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
San Jose & Evergreen Community Colleges
San Jose City College: 2100 Moorpark Avenue, San Jose, CA 95128
Celebrating African Ancestry for Black History Month

Date And Time: Saturday, February 15, 2020 @ 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: San Jose City College: 2100 Moorpark Avenue, San Jose, CA 95128

Cost: Entry is FREE

African Diaspora coming together to showcase and experience each other's cultures through , food, music, art and listen to journey stories. An opportunity of a life time to connect the dots.

Afro Latino, Afro Indian, African Americans, Afro Mexicans, Afro Caribbean if you can trace your lineage to Africa, this is your festival. We want to hear from people of African ancestry around the world. Come in your traditional attire lets make history together.

We will have food competition, fashion show, dance performances, workshops, guest speakers, Exhibitions that tell the stories and African Zumba!

Joins us in building and celebrating our Legacies and communities during Black History Month. Discover the contributions, inventions, innovations in technology, medicines, fashion, music, etc. Come and learn see how food is your medicine, ancient kingdoms of Africa, Present day diaspora achievements etc. The question is 'What's Next'?

BOOTH SPACE RENTALS: Vendors are encouraged to reserve their spaces today. Space is limited. Fee per space according to booth size--$50 small booth & $100 for large booth. Contact Monica- 925-565-6972

HOSTS:SJCC and Evergreen Community College partnering with High Society Events & Travels
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ancestral-fes...

