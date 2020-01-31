From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Mad Mob SF Meeting
|Date
|Friday February 14
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Mad Mob SF
|raia [at] sdaction.org
|Phone
|415-546-1333 x308
|Location Details
|
Senior and Disability Action
1360 Mission Street #400 (between 9th and 10th Streets)
San Francisco, CA 94103
|
In order to fight stigma, the members of Mad Mob SF openly identify ourselves as consumers, patients, clients, survivors, people with mental health challenges, disabilities, barriers, mad gifts or mental illness.
Please come to our next meeting on Friday, February 14, 2020.
For more event information: https://sdaction.org/programs/mad-mob-sf-m...
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 31st, 2020 12:52 PM
