top
North Bay
North Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Womyn
View other events for the week of 3/ 7/2020
International Women's Day Concert with Dirty Cello (Sebastopol)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday March 07
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorHop Monk Sebastopol
Location Details
Hop Monk Tavern Sebastopol, 230 Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol, CA 95472
International Women's Day Fundraiser Concert with Dirty Cello

WHEN: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 07:00PM

LOCATION: Hop Monk Tavern Sebastopol, 230 Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol, CA 95472

TICKETS: Proceeds from this concert will benefit The Living Room Sonoma County, a day resource center serving homeless and at-risk women and their children.
https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Dirty-Cello-FULLY-SEATED/403793?afflky=HopMonkSebastopol

World traveling blues and bluegrass band Dirty Cello teams up with some of the North Bay’s top female performers to present a concert in honor of International Women’s Day at the Hopmonk Sebastopol on March 7, 2020.

Come celebrate women in song with the rocking Dirty Cello band. For the first half of the concert, Dirty Cello will be joined on stage by jazz diva Stella Heath from the French Oak band and Billie Holiday project; homegrown rocker Shelby Lanterman; inventive song-smith Claudia Russell; and newcomers the Muted Jewel Tones, whose 3 part harmonies are evocative of the Andrew Sisters.

For the second half, Dirty Cello will present their usual crazy and unpredictable performance of blues, bluegrass, rock, Eastern -European music and whatever else tickles their fancy or yours.
sm_women_s_day_sebastopol.jpg
original image (3300x3300)
For more event information: https://dothebay.com/events/2020/3/7/inter...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 31st, 2020 12:29 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 627.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code