



WHEN: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 07:00PM



LOCATION: Hop Monk Tavern Sebastopol, 230 Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol, CA 95472



TICKETS: Proceeds from this concert will benefit The Living Room Sonoma County, a day resource center serving homeless and at-risk women and their children.

https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Dirty-Cello-FULLY-SEATED/403793?afflky=HopMonkSebastopol



World traveling blues and bluegrass band Dirty Cello teams up with some of the North Bay’s top female performers to present a concert in honor of International Women’s Day at the Hopmonk Sebastopol on March 7, 2020.



Come celebrate women in song with the rocking Dirty Cello band. For the first half of the concert, Dirty Cello will be joined on stage by jazz diva Stella Heath from the French Oak band and Billie Holiday project; homegrown rocker Shelby Lanterman; inventive song-smith Claudia Russell; and newcomers the Muted Jewel Tones, whose 3 part harmonies are evocative of the Andrew Sisters.



