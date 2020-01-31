From the Open-Publishing Calendar
International Women's Day Concert with Dirty Cello (Sebastopol)
|Date
|Saturday March 07
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|Hop Monk Sebastopol
|Location Details
|Hop Monk Tavern Sebastopol, 230 Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol, CA 95472
|
International Women's Day Fundraiser Concert with Dirty Cello
WHEN: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 07:00PM
LOCATION: Hop Monk Tavern Sebastopol, 230 Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol, CA 95472
TICKETS: Proceeds from this concert will benefit The Living Room Sonoma County, a day resource center serving homeless and at-risk women and their children.
https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Dirty-Cello-FULLY-SEATED/403793?afflky=HopMonkSebastopol
World traveling blues and bluegrass band Dirty Cello teams up with some of the North Bay’s top female performers to present a concert in honor of International Women’s Day at the Hopmonk Sebastopol on March 7, 2020.
Come celebrate women in song with the rocking Dirty Cello band. For the first half of the concert, Dirty Cello will be joined on stage by jazz diva Stella Heath from the French Oak band and Billie Holiday project; homegrown rocker Shelby Lanterman; inventive song-smith Claudia Russell; and newcomers the Muted Jewel Tones, whose 3 part harmonies are evocative of the Andrew Sisters.
For the second half, Dirty Cello will present their usual crazy and unpredictable performance of blues, bluegrass, rock, Eastern -European music and whatever else tickles their fancy or yours.
For more event information: https://dothebay.com/events/2020/3/7/inter...
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 31st, 2020 12:29 PM
