|International Women's Day 2020: Women of the African Diaspora
Women of the African Diaspora host transnational, intergenerational dialogue on feminism on International Women's Day.
Date and Time: Saturday, March 7, 2020 @ 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: The Washington Inn Hotel, 495 10th Street, Oakland, CA 94607
Coumba Toure, co-director of Africans Rising for Justice, Peace & Dignity will be on conversation with sisters of the African diaspora for a special International Women's Day celebration.
We use the day to honor courageous women in the Bay Area who lead fiercely to uplift Africa!
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international...
