Women of the African Diaspora host transnational, intergenerational dialogue on feminism on International Women's Day.



Date and Time: Saturday, March 7, 2020 @ 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM



Location: The Washington Inn Hotel, 495 10th Street, Oakland, CA 94607



Coumba Toure, co-director of Africans Rising for Justice, Peace & Dignity will be on conversation with sisters of the African diaspora for a special International Women's Day celebration.



We use the day to honor courageous women in the Bay Area who lead fiercely to uplift Africa!

