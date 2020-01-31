HerFest 2020: International Women's Day in San Francisco



Date and Time: Saturday, March 7, 2020 @ 3:00 PM – 11:30 PM



Location: El Rio, 3158 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94110



Join San Francisco’s Women’s Day kick-off! Enjoy sisterly celebration as we begin a new era with ritual, art and music.



This year of 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment declaring the right to vote for women. However, the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to the United States Constitution has still not been ratified.



Join us as we dance, celebrate and demand equality! Live music, playshops, vendors, speakers, and more!



Doors open at 3 pm & ceremony at 6 pm.

