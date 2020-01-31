top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Womyn
View other events for the week of 3/ 7/2020
HerFest 2020: International Women's Day Celebration in San Francisco
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday March 07
Time 3:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Women's Day
Location Details
El Rio, 3158 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
HerFest 2020: International Women's Day in San Francisco

Date and Time: Saturday, March 7, 2020 @ 3:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Location: El Rio, 3158 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

Join San Francisco’s Women’s Day kick-off! Enjoy sisterly celebration as we begin a new era with ritual, art and music.

This year of 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment declaring the right to vote for women. However, the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to the United States Constitution has still not been ratified.

Join us as we dance, celebrate and demand equality! Live music, playshops, vendors, speakers, and more!

Doors open at 3 pm & ceremony at 6 pm.
herfest.png
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/herfest-inter...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 31st, 2020 12:05 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 627.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code