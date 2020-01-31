



Date and Time: Sunday, March 8, 2020 @ 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM PDT



Location: Old Courthouse Square, 3rd Street & Mendocino Ave and 4th Street & Santa Rosa Ave, Downtown Santa Rosa



Santa Rosa Rosie Rally 2020 is celebrating International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8th.



Bring your "We Can Do It" Spirit, dress up as Rosie the Riveter. All are welcome at this free community event - bring the whole family.



Music, food, fun and more!



ABOUT: Women's March Santa Rosa

The Santa Rosa Women's March provides resources for community engagement and calls to action to defend our human rights, diversity and civil liberties.



