|Santa Rosa Rosie Rally 2020: Celebrating International Women's Day
|Sunday March 08
|11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|Party/Street Party
|Women's March Santa Rosa and others
|Old Courthouse Square, 3rd Street & Mendicino Ave and 4th Street & Santa Rosa Ave, Downtown Santa Rosa 95404
SANTA ROSA ROSIE RALLY 2020
Date and Time: Sunday, March 8, 2020 @ 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM PDT
Location: Old Courthouse Square, 3rd Street & Mendocino Ave and 4th Street & Santa Rosa Ave, Downtown Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa Rosie Rally 2020 is celebrating International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8th.
Bring your "We Can Do It" Spirit, dress up as Rosie the Riveter. All are welcome at this free community event - bring the whole family.
Music, food, fun and more!
ABOUT: Women's March Santa Rosa
The Santa Rosa Women's March provides resources for community engagement and calls to action to defend our human rights, diversity and civil liberties.
https://www.facebook.com/pg/srwomensmarch/events/?ref=page_internal
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-rosa-ro...
