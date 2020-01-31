From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF Treasure Island Radiation Charter School & SFLC & Hanging Nooses
WorkWeek looks at the radioactive contamination and cover-up of the dangers of SF Treasure Island. The City of San Francisco now wants to put a charter school on a contaminated closed school called the Treasure Island Elementary School. It also looks at the MLK day picket of the San Francisco Labor Council and the hanging noose incident at SF Recology and the firing of Teamster Daryl Washington.
WorkWeek on KPOO looks at the health and safety issues for residents and workers at San Francisco Treasure Island which is a Superfund site that is now being developed for condos, hotels and high rises. A lawsuit has been filed by residents by Stanley Goff and Dr. Larry Rose former Medical Director of Cal-OSHA discusses the dangers and also why this has been covered up by the Navy, Cal-OSHA, and politicians.
Next WorkWeek looks at the protest and picket at the San Francisco Labor Council Martin Luther King breakfast. Black trade unionists and others were protesting the failure to fight systemic racism and gentrification. We also interview former Recology Teamster Daryl Washington who protested about the display of a hanging noose at Recology. He was terminated after reporting the noose to the management and union including former IBT Vice President and IBT Joint Council President Rome Aloise. At the MLK breakfast, Aloise denied that he knew about the incident and also that he had talked to Washington.
Additional media:
SF Treasure Island Former Residents File Suit For Contamination /Injuries & To Shutdown The Multi-Billion DollarDevelopment
https://youtu.be/04Aq7-TC9Ks
SF Treasure Island Conservation Corps Nightmare, The Cover-up & Environmental Racism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lb49dvh5hsU
"No Charter School On SF Treasure Island Superfund Site!" Environmentalists/Candidates Speakout
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCvWcgx7_qI
Treasure Island Nightmare: Whistleblowers & Former Residents Speak Out About Cancers & Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtuDlkvWJO8
SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q
SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud
https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks
MLK San Francisco Labor Council Breakfast Protested
https://youtu.be/xM3F87mrMDY
On Juneteenth, SF City Workers Demand Firing Of HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFL8je2RvJc
Stop The Attacks! SEIU 1021 Members Speak Out At CCSF Civil Service Commission On Retaliation & Discrimination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMZJlCt--t0&t=6s
Racism, Outsourcing, and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk
Stop The Racist Terror Against African American Workers-Speakout At SF BOS Special Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkoYXzKO_so&t=537s
SF Recology IBT350 Worker Daryle Washington Speaks About Hanging Nooses At SF BOS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pXUXhUP3Dc
The Hanging Noose & Fighting Racist Terrorism On The Job At SF Recology By IBT 350 Teamster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5PBHHR2m38
Production of WorkWeek
labormedia1 [at] gmail.com
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
WorkWeek has been removed by KPFA manager Quincy McCoy on January 13, 2020. He said he wanted KPFA to go in a new direction. For those who want to challenge this they can support the petition to re-instate the show on KPFA.
Re-instate KPFA WorkWeek Radio now!
https://sfbayview.com/2020/01/re-instate-kpfa-workweek-radio-now/
January 29, 2020
Labor leader Clarence Thomas speaks against Port privatization in Oakland rally 1119 by WorkWeek Radio
The show KPFA WorkWeek Radio, aired Tuesdays at 3:30-4:00 on 94.1 FM, was canceled without notice on Jan. 13, 2020. The show has been on KPFA for over seven years and has broadcast the voices of trade unionists and workers not only from the Bay Area but also nationally and internationally.
Sign this Change.org petition to bring it back: https://www.change.org/p/quincy-mccoy-kpfa-general-manager-re-instate-kpfa-workweek-radio-now
KPFA WorkWeek radio is the only Northern California weekly labor radio show. It provides vital and critical reports on the struggle and conditions of working people and unions in the Bay Area, including teachers, public workers, healthcare workers, transit workers, and injured workers.
It has covered the attack on injured workers in California, the attacks on trade unionists who are whistleblowers and the need for union democracy. It has also reported on the fight against privatization and deregulation, the struggle of ILWU longshore workers to protect maritime workers from privatization of the port, the effect of gentrification on workers, racism on the job, May Day struggles, union organizing victories such as Anchor Steam Brewery, and the many strikes and work actions taking place regularly in the Bay Area.
These issues need to be covered by KPFA, and the cancellation of this show prevents unionized and unorganized workers from hearing these issues on the air. It is important to have a regular labor show focusing on all the important struggles working people face.
We call on KPFA Manager Quincy McCoy, who unilaterally canceled this show, to re-instate WorkWeek Radio and Steve Zeltzer, CWA member volunteer producer, and work to expand it a full hour. KPFA and Pacifica need to extend their outreach to unions and all working people, and this show was playing a necessary part of this requirement for free speech community radio.
This is also part and parcel of solving KPFA and Pacifica’s financial crisis. The hundreds of thousands of unionized workers in Northern California need to see KPFA as their station.
Listen to podcasts of recent shows HERE and recent Soundcloud podcasts at https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio.
Statement from former ILWU Local 10 Secretary-Treasurer Clarence Thomas
I am profoundly disappointed in the recent cancellation of WorkWeek Radio, hosted and produced by Steve Zeltzer on KPFA. To make matters worse, the show was summarily canceled without adequate notice or consultation. For seven productive years, the program has aired on KPFA, providing the community with much-needed programming for labor, the working class, from the Bay Area and nationally and internationally.
With a corporate media that is pro-capitalist and anti-worker, WorkWeek Radio filled a critical void in providing important news and events coverage from a working-class perspective.
As an African American trade unionist and activist living in the Bay Area, I listened avidly to its groundbreaking coverage of labor news and workers’ struggles. It is a voice for the voiceless of the working class.
Oakland Solidarity Rally Against Privatization of the Port, Education and for Unity Internationally: A united front solidarity rally was held last November at Mosswood Park in Oakland against the privatization of the Port of Oakland, against charters and privatization of education and in unity with the workers in Chile, Mexico, and Palestine.
It underscored the importance of democracy at work at the point of production. The interviews with social justice activists, writers, workers ,and working-class intellectuals were unmatched in local media.
For this action to be taking place during this current crisis of capitalism and attacks on the working class and oppressed leads one to draw the conclusion that there must be a corporate influence on this decision.
KPFA needs more working-class programming, not less. WorkWeek Radio was the primary news outlet for providing coverage of the Oakland As an attempt to privatize the third busiest maritime port on the West Coast, Howard Terminal in West Oakland.
I join with others calling for the reinstatement of WorkWeek Radio.
How you can help
Contact KPFA General Manager Quincy McCoy at gm [at] kpfa.org or Q [at] kpfa.org or 510-848-6767. Please also contact the
Program Director, pd [at] kpfa.org or ipd [at] kpfa.org
Local Station Board, kpfalsb [at] googlegroups.com
Pacifica National Board, pnb [at] pacifica.org
§Radioactive Waste Next To
