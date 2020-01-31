SF Treasure Island Radiation Charter School & SFLC & Hanging Nooses by WorkWeek

Friday Jan 31st, 2020 9:58 AM

WorkWeek looks at the radioactive contamination and cover-up of the dangers of SF Treasure Island. The City of San Francisco now wants to put a charter school on a contaminated closed school called the Treasure Island Elementary School. It also looks at the MLK day picket of the San Francisco Labor Council and the hanging noose incident at SF Recology and the firing of Teamster Daryl Washington.