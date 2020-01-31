Inclusivity Key Point at San Jose Women's March by Stop Patriarchy

Friday Jan 31st, 2020 4:54 AM

January 18, 2020.

Photos by Chris Cassell, Alfred Leung, and Jack Owicki, all of Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographers. Top photo by Jack Owicki.



This year's San Jose Women's March tied all participants together and highlighted those viewed as the most vulnerable at the same time.



Speakers called on all women including Indigenous women, Black women, poor women, immigrant women, disabled women, Muslim women, Jewish women, lesbian, queer and trans women to join in unity and challenge patriarchal society.



This year marked the fourth annual national Women's March. Just before last year's march, accusations of anti-Semitism shook the national organization. In the resulting fallout, the Women’s March San Jose declared themselves independent of national.

