Related Categories: South Bay | Womyn
Inclusivity Key Point at San Jose Women's March
by Stop Patriarchy
Friday Jan 31st, 2020 4:54 AM
January 18, 2020.
sm_j18joarmsuphigh4.jpg
original image (2048x1021)
Photos by Chris Cassell, Alfred Leung, and Jack Owicki, all of Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographers. Top photo by Jack Owicki.

This year's San Jose Women's March tied all participants together and highlighted those viewed as the most vulnerable at the same time.

Speakers called on all women including Indigenous women, Black women, poor women, immigrant women, disabled women, Muslim women, Jewish women, lesbian, queer and trans women to join in unity and challenge patriarchal society.

This year marked the fourth annual national Women's March. Just before last year's march, accusations of anti-Semitism shook the national organization. In the resulting fallout, the Women’s March San Jose declared themselves independent of national.
§Fabulous Stage Backdrop
by Challenge the Patriarchy Friday Jan 31st, 2020 4:54 AM
sm_j18ccstagetop.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
Photo by Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo
§Speaking truth to power
by Challenge the Patriarchy Friday Jan 31st, 2020 4:54 AM
sm_j18ccjeansjacketprintskirt.jpg
original image (1270x2048)
Photo by Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo
§Leading chants
by Challenge the Patriarchy Friday Jan 31st, 2020 4:54 AM
sm_j18ccleadcheers.jpg
original image (1926x2048)
Photo by Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo
§Thoughtful comments
by Challenge the Patriarchy Friday Jan 31st, 2020 4:54 AM
sm_j18ccbraids.jpg
original image (1498x2048)
Photo by Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo
§Poster depicts devolution
by Challenge the Patriarchy Friday Jan 31st, 2020 4:54 AM
sm_j18aleungdevolution.jpg
original image (6000x6000)
Photo by Alfred Leung, Pro Bono Photo
§Poster says: Hmong Women Rock
by Challenge the Patriarchy Friday Jan 31st, 2020 4:54 AM
sm_j18aleunghmongwomenrock.jpg
original image (6000x4636)
Photo by Alfred Leung, Pro Bono Photo
§View from backstage
by Challenge the Patriarchy Friday Jan 31st, 2020 4:54 AM
sm_j18aleungtop.jpg
original image (6000x3375)
Photo by Alfred Leung, Pro Bono Photo
§Quiet Your Fear, Not Your Voice
by Challenge the Patriarchy Friday Jan 31st, 2020 4:54 AM
sm_j18ccquietyourfear.jpg
original image (2048x1876)
Photo by Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo
§Making a point
by Challenge the Patriarchy Friday Jan 31st, 2020 4:54 AM
sm_j18ccpoint.jpg
original image (1434x2048)
Photo by Chris Cassell, Pro Bono Photo
§Kiddo
by Challenge the Patriarchy Friday Jan 31st, 2020 4:54 AM
sm_j18jokiddo.jpg
original image (2048x1142)
Photo by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo
§Love the Lace, Listen to the Woman
by Challenge the Patriarchy Friday Jan 31st, 2020 4:54 AM
sm_j18jolace.jpg
original image (1754x2048)
Photo by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo
§Audience reflected in glasses
by Challenge the Patriarchy Friday Jan 31st, 2020 4:54 AM
sm_j18joreflection.jpg
original image (2048x1467)
Photo by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo
§On stage
by Challenge the Patriarchy Friday Jan 31st, 2020 4:54 AM
sm_j18jostage.jpg
original image (2048x1376)
Photo by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo
§Votes for Women
by Challenge the Patriarchy Friday Jan 31st, 2020 4:54 AM
sm_j18jovotes4women.jpg
original image (2048x1741)
Photo by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo
§Arena Green
by Challenge the Patriarchy Friday Jan 31st, 2020 4:54 AM
sm_j18josuffragettescenter.jpg
original image (2048x999)
Photo by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo
§Message from the stage "women must unite"
by Challenge the Patriarchy Friday Jan 31st, 2020 4:54 AM
sm_j18jotwoof3ethnic.jpg
original image (2048x2045)
Photo by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo
