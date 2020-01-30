City College of San Francisco (CCSF) long one of the great institutions in San Francisco and in the country has, since 2012, come under intense pressure to reduce itself from a place of community enrichment to something that serves a narrow corporate agenda. Why and how is this happening? Presenters Rick Baum, Marcos Cruz and Harry Bernstein from CCSF will talk about the attacks on the college, how they particularly hurt people of color, what’s behind them and what’s being done to defend against them.

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 11:58 PM