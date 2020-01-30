top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism
City College of San Francisco –the Shattering of a Gem
Date Sunday February 09
Time 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorUnitarian Universalist of S.F. Sunday Forum
Location Details
Unitarian Universalist Society of S.F.
1187 Franklin St. @ Geary
San Francisco
City College of San Francisco (CCSF) long one of the great institutions in San Francisco and in the country has, since 2012, come under intense pressure to reduce itself from a place of community enrichment to something that serves a narrow corporate agenda. Why and how is this happening? Presenters Rick Baum, Marcos Cruz and Harry Bernstein from CCSF will talk about the attacks on the college, how they particularly hurt people of color, what’s behind them and what’s being done to defend against them.
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 11:58 PM
