top
Americas
Americas
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Americas | South Bay
View other events for the week of 2/24/2020
Oscar López Rivera – Two Years Later Resistance and Resilience
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday February 24
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSJSU Department of Sociology
Emailvince.montes [at] sjsu.edu
Location Details
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Library, Room 225
150 East San Fernando Street
San Jose CA 95112
Oscar López Rivera’s strong conviction that Puerto Rico should be free from U.S. colonial control led him to fight for Puerto Rican independence. He was arrested in 1981, and convicted of seditious conspiracy and related charges, along with ten others who were arrested the previous year. Sentenced to 55 years in prison, he became the longest held Puerto Rican political prisoner in the history of Puerto Rico’s struggle for independence, regarded as the “Nelson Mandela of the Americas.” In 2017, as the result of a broad human rights campaign, and after he served almost 36 years in prison, President Obama commuted his sentence. The Puerto Rican people and their allies celebrated the end of his sentence on May 17, 2017.

Learn how individuals and organizations are helping Puerto Rico's recovery, Oscar López Rivera's work, and how you can help.

Topics discussed:
* The Puerto Rican diaspora
* The prison experience in the U.S.
* Community organizing in Puerto Rico
* The struggle to audit the colonial debt
* Decolonizing Puerto Rico

Free and open to the public.
Light Refreshments will be served.
PM Press will have Oscar’s book, Between Torture and Resistance and other books available to purchase.

Sponsored by: The Department of Sociology and Interdisciplinary Social Sciences, the Department of Justice Studies, Chicanx Studies, MOSAIC Cross Cultural Center, and the San José Peace and Justice Center.
sm_flyer_-_oscar_l__pez_rivera_-_sjsu_-_20200224.jpg
original image (1524x1974)
For more event information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 10:29 PM
§Oscar López Rivera – Two Years Later Resistance and Resilience
by SJSU Department of Sociology Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 10:29 PM
flyer_-_oscar_l__pez_rivera_-_sjsu_-_20200224.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (251.0KB)
Download flyer PDF here.
https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 627.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code