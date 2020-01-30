Time to Turn Up the Heat! We Won't Do the Labor Time Warp again! We will march, sing, dance, & teach: Teaching Matters! UC-AFT Lecturers are going out of contract Jan. 31 after months of regressive bargaining by UC. Join us as we build a movement across constituencies and workers--Lecturers, Graduate Students, Undergraduate Students, AFSCME, Progressive Senate Faculty, Unions--so ALL who create UC can live and work here.

We demand Job Security and Compensation for ALL our Work.

ALL Workers Unite Feb. 3: Solidarity Defeats Precarity!

