|UC-AFT Contract Expiration Rally: Solidarity Defeats Precarity
|Date
|Monday February 03
|Time
|11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|UCSC Lecturers and Librarians
|Location Details
UCSC Quarry at 11:30 and Kerr Hall at 12:00
UC Santa Cruz
Time to Turn Up the Heat! We Won't Do the Labor Time Warp again! We will march, sing, dance, & teach: Teaching Matters! UC-AFT Lecturers are going out of contract Jan. 31 after months of regressive bargaining by UC. Join us as we build a movement across constituencies and workers--Lecturers, Graduate Students, Undergraduate Students, AFSCME, Progressive Senate Faculty, Unions--so ALL who create UC can live and work here.
We demand Job Security and Compensation for ALL our Work.
ALL Workers Unite Feb. 3: Solidarity Defeats Precarity!
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 6:20 AM
