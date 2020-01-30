top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Womyn
Photos from Oakland Women's March
by R.R.
Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 2:15 AM
January 18, 2020
sm_lynnlaroccatop.jpg
original image (3900x2925)
Photos by Deb Hoag, Pro Bono Photo, Lynn LaRocca, Pro Bono Photo and Bob Shonkoff, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographers. Top Photo by Lynn LaRocca.

Activists joined together across the country this year, as people gathered for the fourth annual Women’s March. Hundreds participated in Oakland, California.

Banners spread across the road. Black Women Organized for Political Action, one of the march organizing groups, had one of the biggest, as did the Alameda County Commission on the Status of Women. The Nasty Woman Band made a raucous noise, and there were plenty of Planned Parenthood posters and supporters.

Creative signs included "Boys Will Be ... Held Accountable!" and "Time to Ovary-Act." One woman spotted on the sidelines riding a bike toted a "Disarm Hate" poster. The lettering on the back of her jacket summed up many a woman's feelings about continued patriarchal rule..."F this!"



§BWOPA
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 2:15 AM
sm_deb_hoagbwopa.jpg
original image (5259x2711)
Photo by Deb Hoag
§Telegraph this!
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 2:15 AM
sm_deb_hoagcrossingtelegraph.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
Photo by Deb Hoag
§Free Ivanka
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 2:15 AM
sm_deb_hoagfreeivanka.jpg
original image (4452x3516)
§#oaksquad
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 2:15 AM
sm_deb_hoagoaksquad.jpg
original image (3993x1820)
Photo by Deb Hoag
§Nasty Woman Band
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 2:15 AM
sm_lynnlaroccanastywomenb.jpg
original image (2212x3113)
Photo by Lynn LaRocca
§Ovary-Act
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 2:15 AM
sm_lynnlaroccaovary-act.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
Photo by Lynn LaRocca
§Boys will be...Held Accountable
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 2:15 AM
sm_bob_shonkoff-boys.jpg
original image (1463x2048)
Photo by Bob Shonkoff
§Creative sign
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 2:15 AM
sm_bob_shonkoff-creative_sign.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
Photo by Bob Shonkoff
§Nasty!
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 2:15 AM
sm_bob_shonkoff-nasty.jpg
original image (1463x2048)
Photo by Bob Shonkoff
§BLM
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 2:15 AM
sm_deb_hoag-blm.jpg
original image (1271x2403)
Photo by Deb Hoag
§Nasty Woman Band
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 2:15 AM
sm_deb_hoag-nwb.jpg
original image (5691x2668)
Photo by Deb Hoag
§F This!
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 2:15 AM
sm_deb_hoag-f_this.jpg
original image (2693x5011)
Photo by Deb Hoag
§Start of the March
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 2:15 AM
sm_bob_shonkoff-start_of_march.jpg
original image (2048x1463)
Photo by Bob Shonkoff
§Nasty Woman Band
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 2:15 AM
sm_bob_shonkoff-nwb2.jpg
original image (2048x1463)
Photo by Bob Shonkoff
§Planned Parenthood
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 2:15 AM
sm_deb_hoag-pp.jpg
original image (3921x2740)
Photo by Deb Hoag
§Alameda County Commission on the Status of Women
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 2:15 AM
sm_deb_hoag-countycomstatuswomen.jpg
original image (5561x2783)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 627.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code