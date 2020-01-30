Photos from Oakland Women's March by R.R.

Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 2:15 AM

January 18, 2020

Photos by Deb Hoag, Pro Bono Photo, Lynn LaRocca, Pro Bono Photo and Bob Shonkoff, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographers. Top Photo by Lynn LaRocca.



Activists joined together across the country this year, as people gathered for the fourth annual Women’s March. Hundreds participated in Oakland, California.



Banners spread across the road. Black Women Organized for Political Action, one of the march organizing groups, had one of the biggest, as did the Alameda County Commission on the Status of Women. The Nasty Woman Band made a raucous noise, and there were plenty of Planned Parenthood posters and supporters.



Creative signs included "Boys Will Be ... Held Accountable!" and "Time to Ovary-Act." One woman spotted on the sidelines riding a bike toted a "Disarm Hate" poster. The lettering on the back of her jacket summed up many a woman's feelings about continued patriarchal rule..."F this!"







