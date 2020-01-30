From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Photos from Oakland Women's March
January 18, 2020
Photos by Deb Hoag, Pro Bono Photo, Lynn LaRocca, Pro Bono Photo and Bob Shonkoff, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographers. Top Photo by Lynn LaRocca.
Activists joined together across the country this year, as people gathered for the fourth annual Women’s March. Hundreds participated in Oakland, California.
Banners spread across the road. Black Women Organized for Political Action, one of the march organizing groups, had one of the biggest, as did the Alameda County Commission on the Status of Women. The Nasty Woman Band made a raucous noise, and there were plenty of Planned Parenthood posters and supporters.
Creative signs included "Boys Will Be ... Held Accountable!" and "Time to Ovary-Act." One woman spotted on the sidelines riding a bike toted a "Disarm Hate" poster. The lettering on the back of her jacket summed up many a woman's feelings about continued patriarchal rule..."F this!"
§BWOPA
Photo by Deb Hoag
Photo by Deb Hoag
Photo by Deb Hoag
Photo by Lynn LaRocca
Photo by Lynn LaRocca
Photo by Bob Shonkoff
Photo by Bob Shonkoff
Photo by Bob Shonkoff
Photo by Deb Hoag
Photo by Deb Hoag
Photo by Deb Hoag
Photo by Bob Shonkoff
Photo by Bob Shonkoff
Photo by Deb Hoag
