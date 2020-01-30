From the Open-Publishing Calendar
January 18, 2020.
Photos by Sandy Morris, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.
The 2020 Women's March in Oakland was co-hosted by Women’s March Oakland, Black Women Organized for Political Action, IGNITE and Women’s Foundation of California. Many other groups came with banners, signs and flags, and hundreds of families and individuals contributed to the excitement of the day.
In addition to a march through the streets of downtown Oakland, this year’s event featured the largest Community Action Fair ever held, with entertainment, food, and art.
Activists joined together across the country this year, as people gathered for the fourth annual Women’s March. The keynote event was in Washington, D.C., but sister marches took place all across the country.
