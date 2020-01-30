top
Focus on Oakland Women's March
by R.R.
Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 1:24 AM
January 18, 2020.
Photos by Sandy Morris, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

The 2020 Women's March in Oakland was co-hosted by Women’s March Oakland, Black Women Organized for Political Action, IGNITE and Women’s Foundation of California. Many other groups came with banners, signs and flags, and hundreds of families and individuals contributed to the excitement of the day.

In addition to a march through the streets of downtown Oakland, this year’s event featured the largest Community Action Fair ever held, with entertainment, food, and art.

Activists joined together across the country this year, as people gathered for the fourth annual Women’s March. The keynote event was in Washington, D.C., but sister marches took place all across the country.
§Asian Immigrant Women Advocates
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 1:24 AM
§Ready and Able
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 1:24 AM
§Decked out in Black, White and Red
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 1:24 AM
§BAE
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 1:24 AM
§Free the children
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 1:24 AM
§Girl Scouts
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 1:24 AM
§Grow a pair of lips
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 1:24 AM
§Keep resisting
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 1:24 AM
§Masked up
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 1:24 AM
§Members of Nasty Woman Band
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 1:24 AM
§Support Sisters, Not Just Cis-ters
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 1:24 AM
§F*ck the Patriarchy
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 1:24 AM
§Men too
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 1:24 AM
§We CAN afford housing for all
by R.R. Thursday Jan 30th, 2020 1:24 AM
