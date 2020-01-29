top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
UC Santa Cruz Undergrad Students Are Organizing Under the IWW
by Carolyn Knight-Serrano (gigavinyl [at] riseup.net)
Wednesday Jan 29th, 2020 11:55 PM
UC Santa Cruz Undergrad students are organizing a union under the IWW Industrial Union 620 fighting for better wages and the abolition of tuition.

The university has a long history of student organizing, it's time that organizing was official and with clear focus. As we've seen with the graduate students, direct action is terrifying to the university; we need to expand that action.

If you're interested in joining the union, please contact the author of this article.

https://twitter.com/IwwCruz
