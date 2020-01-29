UC Santa Cruz Undergrad students are organizing a union under the IWW Industrial Union 620 fighting for better wages and the abolition of tuition.

The university has a long history of student organizing, it's time that organizing was official and with clear focus. As we've seen with the graduate students, direct action is terrifying to the university; we need to expand that action.

If you're interested in joining the union, please contact the author of this article.