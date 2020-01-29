From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Treasure Island Children's Nightmare! School On Radioactive Dumpsite On SF Treasure Isla by Labor Video Project

Wednesday Jan 29th, 2020 3:44 PM A charter school is being proposed on Treasure Island at the old Treasure Island Elementary school. Dr Nayvin Gordon spoke out against this proposal at the San Francisco Unified School District board meeting on 1/28/20 as well as interviews with two residents Felita Sample whose daughter was at that school and Andre Patterson.



Dr. Nayvin Gordon reported on the dangers of any new school being built on San Francisco Treasure Island due to it being a Superfund radioactive dumpsite from being a naval nuclear training facility.



He also discussed why radioactive material is especially dangerous and harmful to children.



Also, Felita Sample whose daughter was at the Treasure Island Elementary School reports on what happened to her and Andre Patterson talk about how the children and residents were affected by the deadly radioactive material on the Island.



Both have been whistleblowers who have exposed the cover-up by the Navy, public agencies, developers and John Stewart who manages some of the public housing on the Island.



Additional media:



SF Treasure Island Former Residents File Suit For Contamination /Injuries & To Shutdown The Multi-Billion DollarDevelopment

https://youtu.be/04Aq7-TC9Ks



SF Treasure Island Conservation Corps Nightmare, The Cover-up & Environmental Racism

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lb49dvh5hsU



"No Charter School On SF Treasure Island Superfund Site!" Environmentalists/Candidates Speakout

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCvWcgx7_qI



Treasure Island Nightmare: Whistleblowers & Former Residents Speak Out About Cancers & Cover-up

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtuDlkvWJO8



SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q



SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud

https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks



SF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/Feinstein

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRLCDIFjl7I&t=318s



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org There are plans to approve a charter school on SF Treasure Island which has contaminated the residents and workers and this was raised at the San Francisco Unified School Board SFUSD meeting on January 28, 2020.Dr. Nayvin Gordon reported on the dangers of any new school being built on San Francisco Treasure Island due to it being a Superfund radioactive dumpsite from being a naval nuclear training facility.He also discussed why radioactive material is especially dangerous and harmful to children.Also, Felita Sample whose daughter was at the Treasure Island Elementary School reports on what happened to her and Andre Patterson talk about how the children and residents were affected by the deadly radioactive material on the Island.Both have been whistleblowers who have exposed the cover-up by the Navy, public agencies, developers and John Stewart who manages some of the public housing on the Island.Additional media:SF Treasure Island Former Residents File Suit For Contamination /Injuries & To Shutdown The Multi-Billion DollarDevelopmentSF Treasure Island Conservation Corps Nightmare, The Cover-up & Environmental Racism"No Charter School On SF Treasure Island Superfund Site!" Environmentalists/Candidates SpeakoutTreasure Island Nightmare: Whistleblowers & Former Residents Speak Out About Cancers & Cover-upSF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks OutSF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-FraudSF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/FeinsteinProduction of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/9cHVdynhkW0

Treasure Island is a radioactive dump and it should be no place for a school.

Children and families protested in Simi Valley the dangers of a nuclear radioactive dump site.

Child cancer is growing and the Treasure Island site has caused cancers and other illnesses.

Children are highly sensitive to radioactive material and other toxins yet TIDA and the SFUSD may approve another charter on the Superfund site which is Treasure Island.

SF Mayor London Breed has been pushing African American and other poor and endangered children on Treasure Island despite the dangers of radioactive contamination.