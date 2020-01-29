For the Children of Gaza:

End the Israeli Blockade

For over a decade, Israel has maintained an inhumane and destructive blockade of Gaza, creating an ecological disaster and depriving residents of basic rights to safety, education, health, and travel. In response, the Free Gaza Movement and Freedom Flotilla Coalition have carried out nonviolent direct actions to raise international awareness and stand with Palestinians demanding their freedom and their right to a just future. As Americans, we need to raise our voices to oppose U.S. complicity in Israel’s crimes against humanity. In 2020, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition will sail again to stand with Palestinians in Gaza. Please join

our efforts by sharing materials, websites, FB posts, tweets, etc.,

and especially by donating to support the 2020 flotilla. For more

information and to donate: USBoatsToGaza.org

