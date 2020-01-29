top
Col. (ret.) Ann Wright Fundraising/Speaking on GAZA/The 2020 Freedom Flotilla
Date Tuesday February 04
Time 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorCodepink SF
Location Details
ANSWER Meeting Room, 2969 Mission Street, San Francisco 94110 (Mission at 26th Street)
For the Children of Gaza:
End the Israeli Blockade
For over a decade, Israel has maintained an inhumane and destructive blockade of Gaza, creating an ecological disaster and depriving residents of basic rights to safety, education, health, and travel. In response, the Free Gaza Movement and Freedom Flotilla Coalition have carried out nonviolent direct actions to raise international awareness and stand with Palestinians demanding their freedom and their right to a just future. As Americans, we need to raise our voices to oppose U.S. complicity in Israel’s crimes against humanity. In 2020, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition will sail again to stand with Palestinians in Gaza. Please join
our efforts by sharing materials, websites, FB posts, tweets, etc.,
and especially by donating to support the 2020 flotilla. For more
information and to donate: USBoatsToGaza.org
col._ann_wright.png
For more event information: http://USBoatsToGaza.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 29th, 2020 2:44 PM
