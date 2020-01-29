



FREE Community Film Screening & Discussion: Backpack Full of Cash

Time and Date: 6:30 PM, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

Location: Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 1188 12 th St., Oakland CA 94607



Sponsored by:

The Oakland Education Association (OEA) Political Involvement Committee and Educators for Democratic Schools



For more information contact:

Jackie Shonerd 510-915-7443

Or Shula Bien 207-240-4076

