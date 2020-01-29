From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Thursday January 30
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Class/Workshop
Keith Brown
Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 1188 12 th St., Oakland CA 94607
Backpack Full of Cash is a feature-length documentary about the havoc wreaked by school privatization in big cities across the US, with clear parallels to what is happening in Oakland and other California cities.
FREE Community Film Screening & Discussion: Backpack Full of Cash
Time and Date: 6:30 PM, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
Location: Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 1188 12 th St., Oakland CA 94607
Sponsored by:
The Oakland Education Association (OEA) Political Involvement Committee and Educators for Democratic Schools
For more information contact:
Jackie Shonerd 510-915-7443 shonerd [at] comcast.net
Or Shula Bien 207-240-4076 shula.rj.bien [at] gmail.com
For more event information: https://oaklandea.org/event/back-pack-full...
