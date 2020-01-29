Mad Mob SF Rallies in Civic Center Plaza, Storms Department of Public Health by Mad Mob SF

Wednesday Jan 29th, 2020 1:05 PM

On Friday, January 24, 2020, Mad Mob SF, a new group of mental health peers organized to advocate for ourselves, held its first public event. A group of about 25 people rallied at noontime in Civic Center Plaza to introduce Mad Mob SF to the public. Several speakers shared why they joined Mad Mob SF during the beginning of the program.