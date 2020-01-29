From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Imagining Post 3.11 Futures and Living with Anthropogenic Change
|Date
|Saturday February 15
|Time
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Location Details
Banatao Auditorium (310 Sutardja Dai Hall)(link is external)
2594 Hearst Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94720 at the intersection of Hearst Avenue and LeRoy Avenue.
2/14-15 UCB Imagining Post 3.11 Futures and Living with Anthropogenic Change
3:10-5:50 | Film Screening: A2-B-C (2013), Conversation with Ian Thomas Ash (director) and Hideaki Fujiki
UCB Imagining Post 3.11 Futures and Living with Anthropogenic Change
http://events.berkeley.edu/index.php/calendar/sn/ieas.html?event_ID=130740&date=2020-02-14&filter=Secondary%20Event%20Type&filtersel=
Conference/Symposium: Center for Japanese Studies | February 14 – 15, 2020 every day | 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. | Sutardja Dai Hall, Banatao Auditorium (#310)
Sponsors: Institute of East Asian Studies (IEAS), Center for Japanese Studies (CJS), Japan Society for the Promotion of Science
The symposium brings together artists, activists and scholars for a series of conversations on the 3.11 disasters and the effects of anthropogenic change. The conversations will explore how people in northeastern Japan are living with the consequences of the 3.11 disasters and how different communities with varying livelihoods and vulnerabilities have responded to and invented tactics to survive them. While the works we discuss will provide attention to details that help contextualize the disasters and their aftermath within Japan, they will also reveal new contours for knowledge production and call forth forms of community existing in the commons of matter, survival and invention.
SCHEDULE
Day 1 - Friday, February 14 | 9:00am-6:00pm
9:00-9:15am | Coffee and Pastries
9:15-9:30 | Opening Remarks
9:30-11:00 | Panel 1: Ethnographies of Everyday Life
* Paper #1 (9:30-10) Dylan Hallingstad O’Brien
* Paper #2 (10-10:30) Man-Kei Tam
* Moderator (10:30-11) Jon Pitt
11:00-12:20pm | Break
12:30-2:30 | Roundtable #1: A Conversation on “Gender, Knowledge Production and Food Politics” with Mayumi Fukunaga and Junko Habu, and Aya Kimura
* Moderators (2-2:30) Tomoe Otsuki and Roddey Reid
2:30-2:50 | Break
3:00-6:00 | Film Screening: Fukushima wa kataru (2018), Conversation with Toshikuni Doi (director), Mimi Long and Mitsuyo Wada-Marciano
Day 2 - Saturday, February 15 | 9:00am-7:30pm
9:00-9:20am | Coffee and Pastries
9:30-10:30 | Film Compilation Screening
10:30-11:30 | Keynote Address: Livia Monnet, “Asian Women Artists Imagine Nuclear and Post-Extinction Futures”
11:30-12:50pm | Break
1:00-3:00 | Panel #2: Nuclear Futures: Documentary Cinema and Speculative Fiction
* Paper #1 (1-1:30) Mimi Long
* Paper #2 (1:30-2) Hideaki Fujiki
* Paper #3 (2-2:30) Toshiya Ueno
* Moderators (2:30-3) Saeko Kimura and Shelby Oxenford
3:00-3:10 | Break
3:10-5:50 | Film Screening: A2-B-C (2013), Conversation with Ian Thomas Ash (director) and Hideaki Fujiki
6:00-7:30 | Roundtable #2: Extending the Conversation on Anthropogenic Climate Worlds: Lisa Bloom, Rebecca Hogue and Greg Levine with Anne-Lise Francois (moderator)
For more information, please go to our website: https://ieas.berkeley.edu/imagining-futures-post-311-japan
Event Contact: cjs [at] berkeley.edu
The Banatao Auditorium at 310 Sutardja Dai Hall is located on the main level/third floor just past the building entrance on Hearst Avenue. The Kvamme Atrium is adjacent to the Banatao Auditorium.
For more event information: https://ieas.berkeley.edu/imagining-future...
