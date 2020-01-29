



Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area is joining with other Bay Area climate groups (Rainforest Action Network, 350 Bay Area, 350 Silicon Valley, XR Youth, Wet’suwet’en Solidarity Front Bay Area, Diablo Rising Tide, and others) in an extended, escalating campaign aimed at putting pressure on JPMorgan Chase to stop financing the fossil fuel industry.



Join us for the campaign kickoff! We will show up and make our demands clear at a Chase branch on Friday, January 31. Meet at 11:00am at the north corner of Market and Montgomery in San Francisco to head over to the exact destination. NOTE: Exact destination will also be announced on Friday via our Facebook page and Twitter (@xrsfbay) once we are at the staging area. Bring friends, family and folks from any and all climate organizations to join us!



Stay tuned for more Friday actions through the coming months. Learn more about the national campaign at



