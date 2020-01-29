From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 1/31/2020
|Stop The Money Pipeline!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday January 31
|Time
|11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|XRSFBAY / Bay Area Climate Coalition
|Location Details
|Meet at north corner of Market and Montgomery Streets, by Post.
|
JPMorgan Chase is investing in the climate crisis — this has to stop.
Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area is joining with other Bay Area climate groups (Rainforest Action Network, 350 Bay Area, 350 Silicon Valley, XR Youth, Wet’suwet’en Solidarity Front Bay Area, Diablo Rising Tide, and others) in an extended, escalating campaign aimed at putting pressure on JPMorgan Chase to stop financing the fossil fuel industry.
Join us for the campaign kickoff! We will show up and make our demands clear at a Chase branch on Friday, January 31. Meet at 11:00am at the north corner of Market and Montgomery in San Francisco to head over to the exact destination. NOTE: Exact destination will also be announced on Friday via our Facebook page and Twitter (@xrsfbay) once we are at the staging area. Bring friends, family and folks from any and all climate organizations to join us!
Stay tuned for more Friday actions through the coming months. Learn more about the national campaign at http://StopTheMoneyPipeline.com
See you in the streets!
For more event information: http://xrsfbay.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 29th, 2020 1:28 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network