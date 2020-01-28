From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Date
|Saturday February 29
|Time
|2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Leap Day Action Committee
|Location Details
|
GATHER Berkeley BART station plaza at 2 pm
and then rove through downtown Berkeley visiting banks that invest in fossil fuels and other reckless companies contributing to climate catastrophe
|
Use your Extra Day to Declare Climate Emergency and keep carbon in the ground
*For life, beauty and joy & against eco-destroying robber barons! *
The earth is not dying - it is being killed.
The corporations killing it have locations near you
(including in downtown Berkeley)
*Roam downtown visiting, decorating and disrupting banks and corporations*
*Build zero waste compostable altars for the 1 billion dead animals at each target*
*Dress as an Australian or Amazonian animal*
*Marching band / mobile bike sound system*
*Kid friendly *
Bring disguises, decorations, musical instruments, pogo sticks, your heart and dreams
To help create this event and for updates:
leapdayaction.org / leapdayaction2020 [at] protonmail.com / FB: Leapday Action 2020 Berkeley
For more event information: https://leapdayaction.org/
