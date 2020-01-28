



*For life, beauty and joy & against eco-destroying robber barons! *



The earth is not dying - it is being killed.

The corporations killing it have locations near you

(including in downtown Berkeley)



*Roam downtown visiting, decorating and disrupting banks and corporations*

*Build zero waste compostable altars for the 1 billion dead animals at each target*

*Dress as an Australian or Amazonian animal*

*Marching band / mobile bike sound system*

*Kid friendly *



Bring disguises, decorations, musical instruments, pogo sticks, your heart and dreams



To help create this event and for updates:

leapdayaction.org /



Use your Extra Day to Declare Climate Emergency and keep carbon in the ground*For life, beauty and joy & against eco-destroying robber barons! *The earth is not dying - it is being killed.The corporations killing it have locations near you(including in downtown Berkeley)*Roam downtown visiting, decorating and disrupting banks and corporations**Build zero waste compostable altars for the 1 billion dead animals at each target**Dress as an Australian or Amazonian animal**Marching band / mobile bike sound system**Kid friendly *Bring disguises, decorations, musical instruments, pogo sticks, your heart and dreamsTo help create this event and for updates:leapdayaction.org / leapdayaction2020 [at] protonmail.com / FB: Leapday Action 2020 Berkeley For more event information: https://leapdayaction.org/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 28th, 2020 8:49 PM