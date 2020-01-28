top
Leap Day Action - Declare Climate Emergency - extravagant spectacle, roving street party
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday February 29
Time 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorLeap Day Action Committee
Location Details
GATHER Berkeley BART station plaza at 2 pm   and then rove through downtown Berkeley visiting banks that invest in fossil fuels and other reckless companies contributing to climate catastrophe
Use your Extra Day to Declare Climate Emergency and keep carbon in the ground

*For life, beauty and joy & against eco-destroying robber barons! *

The earth is not dying - it is being killed.
The corporations killing it have locations near you
(including in downtown Berkeley)

*Roam downtown visiting, decorating and disrupting banks and corporations* 
*Build zero waste compostable altars for the 1 billion dead animals at each target*
 *Dress as an Australian or Amazonian animal*
 *Marching band / mobile bike sound system*
*Kid friendly *

  Bring disguises, decorations, musical instruments, pogo sticks, your heart and dreams  

To help create this event and for updates:
leapdayaction.org / leapdayaction2020 [at] protonmail.com / FB: Leapday Action 2020 Berkeley

sm_leap_day_flier_2020.jpg
original image (735x510)
For more event information: https://leapdayaction.org/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 28th, 2020 8:49 PM
