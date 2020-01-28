Statement from HRCSF on recent claims from Veritas Investments tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

Tuesday Jan 28th, 2020 4:03 PM by Posted by Lynda Carson

Veritas is selling 76 of their buildings, comprising over 2,000 units of rent-controlled housing. Will you stand with Veritas tenants in urging their landlord Veritas Investments to pause the sales and negotiate with the City and impacted tenants? We don't want to see these homes go to another speculator who's business model is to flip the units using various tactics, including harassement, renoviction and unnecessary passthrough rent increases, in order to bring them to market rate, which undermines their affordability.