East Bay | Media Activism & Independent Media
|Sunday February 02
|3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Party/Street Party
|Slingshot collective
|Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
PART II: Join the mailing party for Slingshot issue #131 -- drop by for an hour or 5 hours anytime between 3 pm and 9 pm. Meet new people and listen to old, old jokes. It is more fun than it sounds.
Work CONTINUES on mailing 12,000 copies to all 50 US states and about 20 countries. Slingshot is a radical independent newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.
