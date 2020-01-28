top
San Francisco
San Francisco
SF Green Film Presents: Show Some Love for The Planet - Screening and Reception
Date Wednesday February 12
Time 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorSF Green Film Festival
Location Details
Ninth Street Independent Film Center: 145 9th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
9th Street Independent Film Center :: February 12, 2020
6PM :: Wine & Cheese Reception
7PM :: Shorts Program Screening

Join us this Valentine's season at Fest HQ for an encore screening of stunning shorts from the 2019 Festival - plus a reception with wine, cheese, music and good friends. We invite you to reconnect with nature, reimagine intimacy, and rekindle some love for the planet. This shorts showcase magnifies some of our planet's most delicate and breathtaking creatures. These stories illuminate the fragile beauty of nature and share the stories of the passionate people dedicated to protecting it.
For more event information: https://www.greenfilmfest.org/loveforthepl...

