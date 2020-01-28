9th Street Independent Film Center :: February 12, 2020

6PM :: Wine & Cheese Reception

7PM :: Shorts Program Screening



Join us this Valentine's season at Fest HQ for an encore screening of stunning shorts from the 2019 Festival - plus a reception with wine, cheese, music and good friends. We invite you to reconnect with nature, reimagine intimacy, and rekindle some love for the planet. This shorts showcase magnifies some of our planet's most delicate and breathtaking creatures. These stories illuminate the fragile beauty of nature and share the stories of the passionate people dedicated to protecting it.

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 28th, 2020 11:57 AM