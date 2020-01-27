From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|California Unhoused Reclaim Their Voice!
|Tuesday January 28
|3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Protest
|crystal sanchez
|sacramento.homeless.union [at] gmail.com
|9169044343
|Sacramento City Hall 915 I St. Sacramento
Hope to see you there! IMMEDIATE PRESS RELEASE The California Homeless Union Statewide Council rally and direct action January 28th! The unhoused across California reclaim their voice with demands to the California homeless task force. Hope to see you there!
For more event information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oFnf1x3B7...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 27th, 2020 10:47 AM
