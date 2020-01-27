top
protest cheer
California Unhoused Reclaim Their Voice!
Date Tuesday January 28
Time 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/Authorcrystal sanchez
Emailsacramento.homeless.union [at] gmail.com
Phone9169044343
Location Details
Sacramento City Hall 915 I St. Sacramento
Hope to see you there! IMMEDIATE PRESS RELEASE The California Homeless Union Statewide Council rally and direct action January 28th! The unhoused across California reclaim their voice with demands to the California homeless task force. Hope to see you there!
For more event information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oFnf1x3B7...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 27th, 2020 10:47 AM
